Pacific Seafood Releases Second Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Today, Pacific Seafood published its second
annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report detailing efforts to
be socially responsible in all areas of business from coastal
communities and team members, to sustainable fishing practices and
traceability, to food safety standards, and the environment.
Highlights of the report include:
Sustainability
-
Became the first and ONLY company to offer Best Aquaculture Practices
Four-Star certified oysters, the most sustainable in the world
-
20 Marine Stewardship Council certified facilities
-
Offering 34 Marine Stewardship Council certified species and counting
-
Best Aquaculture Practices certified steelhead farm
-
Require use of turtle excluder devices by any vessels that harvest for
Pacific Seafood
Food Safety
-
Proprietary traceability technology allows the company to track any
product it processes from the body of water it was harvested in, all
the way through the supply chain to the store or restaurant that sold
it
-
Each year at least 10 new team members become HACCP certified
-
50 quality assurance team members entirely dedicated to quality and
food safety
-
More than 100 swabs per week ensure their processing facilities are
pathogen-free
Environment
-
By processing nearly 100% of their fish waste into fish by-products,
they prevent 80 million pounds of fish waste from entering U.S.
landfills
-
Reduced packaging waste by 100 tons
-
Styrofoam recycling program processed more than 100,000 pounds in 2018
Support for our People and Communities
-
New Warrenton facility provided more than 100 full-time and 100
seasonal jobs, and the new dock is predicted to bring in $220,000 in
annual landing fees
-
Donated to more than 125 nonprofit organizations that serve the
communities where they do business
The company also announced new sustainability-related projects for 2019
including work to have U.S. gulf shrimp and California pink shrimp
fisheries MSC certified, and bring a new species of rainbow trout to the
market that eats a plant-based diet resulting in a heartier and disease
resistant fish.
“When Pacific Seafood was founded more than 75 years ago, it was my
family’s goal to deliver the freshest seafood on the planet to our
customers every day. Today our commitment to that goal remains unchanged
and stronger than ever. Protecting the longevity of our oceans and the
important ecological balance within them is critical so that we can
continue to provide delicious seafood for generations to come,” said
Frank Dulcich, President and CEO, Pacific Seafood.
In addition, Pacific Seafood released
a video capturing their efforts along with industry and government
partners to revitalize the West Coast Groundfish fishery which for 20
years was on the brink of collapse and today is MSC certified.
About Pacific Seafood Group: Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich,
Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to
providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages
all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and
distribution to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and
high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in
Clackamas, Ore. It employs more than 3,000 team members across 41
facilities in 11 states.
