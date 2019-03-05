Pacific Seafood Releases Second Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

The future of our fisheries is the future of our business

Today, Pacific Seafood published its second annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report detailing efforts to be socially responsible in all areas of business from coastal communities and team members, to sustainable fishing practices and traceability, to food safety standards, and the environment.

Highlights of the report include:

Sustainability

Became the first and ONLY company to offer Best Aquaculture Practices Four-Star certified oysters, the most sustainable in the world

20 Marine Stewardship Council certified facilities

Offering 34 Marine Stewardship Council certified species and counting

Best Aquaculture Practices certified steelhead farm

Require use of turtle excluder devices by any vessels that harvest for Pacific Seafood

Food Safety

Proprietary traceability technology allows the company to track any product it processes from the body of water it was harvested in, all the way through the supply chain to the store or restaurant that sold it

Each year at least 10 new team members become HACCP certified

50 quality assurance team members entirely dedicated to quality and food safety

More than 100 swabs per week ensure their processing facilities are pathogen-free

Environment

By processing nearly 100% of their fish waste into fish by-products, they prevent 80 million pounds of fish waste from entering U.S. landfills

Reduced packaging waste by 100 tons

Styrofoam recycling program processed more than 100,000 pounds in 2018

Support for our People and Communities

New Warrenton facility provided more than 100 full-time and 100 seasonal jobs, and the new dock is predicted to bring in $220,000 in annual landing fees

Donated to more than 125 nonprofit organizations that serve the communities where they do business

The company also announced new sustainability-related projects for 2019 including work to have U.S. gulf shrimp and California pink shrimp fisheries MSC certified, and bring a new species of rainbow trout to the market that eats a plant-based diet resulting in a heartier and disease resistant fish.

“When Pacific Seafood was founded more than 75 years ago, it was my family’s goal to deliver the freshest seafood on the planet to our customers every day. Today our commitment to that goal remains unchanged and stronger than ever. Protecting the longevity of our oceans and the important ecological balance within them is critical so that we can continue to provide delicious seafood for generations to come,” said Frank Dulcich, President and CEO, Pacific Seafood.

In addition, Pacific Seafood released a video capturing their efforts along with industry and government partners to revitalize the West Coast Groundfish fishery which for 20 years was on the brink of collapse and today is MSC certified.

About Pacific Seafood Group: Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Ore. It employs more than 3,000 team members across 41 facilities in 11 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005269/en/