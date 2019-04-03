Pacific Surf Designs Announces Decision In Whitewater Litigation

Pacific Surf Designs, Inc. today announced that the US District Court for the Southern District of California issued a decision last week in a lawsuit brought against it by Whitewater West Industries Ltd. In the decision, the district court ruled partly in favor for Whitewater and partly in favor for Pacific Surf Designs. The decision related to three patents, applicable only within the United States, developed by Pacific Surf Designs involving features never incorporated into any existing products or any contemplated products. The district court ordered the three US patents to be assigned to Whitewater under an interpretation of the California Labor Code and other state laws that Pacific Surf Designs believes is inaccurate and Pacific Surf Designs intends to file an appeal.

Despite these rulings, the court found that Pacific Surf Designs did not owe Whitewater any monetary damages, because “no evidence was presented of Whitewater’s loss from not having ownership of the patents” or “showing Defendants were unjustly enriched.” In particular, Whitewater put forth no evidence stating that anyone other than Richard Alleshouse, co-founder and COO of Pacific Surf Designs, had conceived of the three patents, indicating that innovation in the industry lies within Pacific Surf Designs even if the rights to these patents were to be assigned to Whitewater. It is notable that the district court did not find, because Whitewater did not even allege, that any of Whitewater’s employees or anyone else for that matter had anything to do with the inventorship of the three patents.

Since 2014, Whitewater has initiated a series of lawsuits against Pacific Surf Designs and has failed to prevail in any previous litigation. This decision is the first positive result for Whitewater since 2014 and Pacific Surf Designs intends to appeal the decision. In previous cases, Pacific Surf Designs invalidated one of Whitewater’s patents, had two separate lawsuits dismissed within 60 days of filing, and had another dismissed when the district court found that a Whitewater affiliate had no right to sue, amongst other positive results.

In addressing the decision, Mr. Alleshouse stated, “While we are disappointed with this particular ruling, this decision has zero effect on any existing business or projects going forward. We believe it shows who holds the true ability to innovate, and we will continue to focus on delivering superior products to our clients.”

About Pacific Surf Designs

PACIFIC SURF DESIGNS, INC. manufactures the highest quality custom-designed sheet wave surf simulators serving the waterpark, leisure, entertainment and retail industries. The company is based in San Diego, CA.

