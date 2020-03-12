Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pacific nations employ island fortress tactics to combat coronavirus spread

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 08:45pm EDT

Pacific islands are imposing strictest lock-down measures to combat the coronavirus, denying access to supply vessels and prohibiting human-to-human contact during aircraft refuelling, amid fears their small healthcare systems could be over-run.

The region recorded its first case of coronavirus this week, in French Polynesia, although most island nations cannot screen for Covid-19 cases onshore which is potentially masking its spread.

One of the wealthiest Pacific nations, Fiji, this week opened its first facility capable of testing for the coronavirus, one of only four such facilities in the region, Radio New Zealand reported.

Brad Ives, senior captain on the supply vessel Kwai, said the sailing ship was loaded with supplies for five populated coral atolls in the northern Cook Islands, in the South Pacific, when it received word it would be refused entry.

"Fortunately, we got notice that they were going to refuse the ship before we departed our last port," Ives told Reuters.

"There's cargo on it that will expire. It's a bit of a problem for us that we are solving as we go."

Kwai is now in the Line Islands reorganising its route.

While all Pacific nations have introduced wide-spread restrictions on international travellers over the past several weeks, some are now completely isolating their island populations.

The United States-backed , while those on aircraft landing to refuel are being restricted from human-to-human contact.

Cruise ships have been denied port calls in New Caledonia, Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa, among others, over the past fortnight, as local authorities tighten controls.

The island of Pukapuka, a tiny coral atoll in the Cook Islands with a population of 500, has been left short of foods like sugar, flour and rice after turning away the Kwai supply vessel.

Island residents understand that coronavirus infection could be catastrophic due to a lack of medical facilities, said Pukapukan community member Kirianu Nio, who now lives on the more heavily populated island of Rarotonga.

"They are short in processed foods which are the main supplies they normally order in bulk - but that's a small price to pay," said Nio.

By Jonathan Barrett

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:06pU.S. excludes some Chinese medical products from tariffs
RE
09:05pSouth Korea central bank discussing possible emergency meeting to cut policy rate
RE
09:05pJuul co-founder James Monsees plans to leave
RE
09:01pTaiwan ready to intervene in markets, finance minister says
RE
08:59pDollar shines as pandemic drives rush for liquid assets
RE
08:50pWashington state repeals pro-Boeing tax break; U.S. hopes to avoid EU tariffs
RE
08:50pAIRBUS : End of Washington state tax break of Boeing just 'initial step'
RE
08:50pGhana, Gabon confirm first cases of coronavirus
RE
08:45pPacific nations employ island fortress tactics to combat coronavirus spread
RE
08:44pSoftBank Group to buy back as much as 7 percent of its shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : reopens all its branded stores in China
2SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : , Broadcom Among Tech Companies Seeing Mixed Coronavirus Impac..
3PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
4KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : NO MORE NUT RAGE: activist fund takes on family-controlled Korean Air
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ford takes aim at Jeep with new Bronco SUVs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group