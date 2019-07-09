Pacifica Capital to Open Kyoto's First “Moxy” in Spring 2021

Nijo Hospitality Limited Liability Company, an affiliate of Tokyo-based developer Pacifica Capital K.K., has signed a franchise agreement with Marriott International to open the first “Moxy” lifestyle hotel in Kyoto. Construction of the 158-room “Moxy Kyoto Nijo” starts in July 2019 and the hotel is expected to open in spring 2021.

The hotel is just a two-minute walk from Nijo Station, with quick and direct access to Kyoto Station by JR Line as well as links to major tourist sites throughout the city via the Tozai Line of the Kyoto Municipal Subway.

Most guestrooms at the property are about 20 square meters with king or twin beds. The property also features Moxy’s unique bar and lounge serving food and drinks 24 hours a day, a meeting room and a gym. The guestrooms have the industrial, retro look that Moxy guests love, extraordinarily comfortable beds and powerful rain showers.

This project continues on Pacifica Capital’s successful entry into the hotel development business with the November 2017 opening of Moxy Tokyo Kinshicho and August 2018 opening of Oakwood Hotel and Apartments Shin-Osaka. Moxy Kyoto Nijo is Pacifica’s second franchised hotel under contract following Fairfield by Marriott Osaka Namba, which is scheduled to open in summer 2020. During development, Pacifica will supervise design and construction, while Nijo Hospitality will hire employees and manage the hotel.

“International visitors to Kyoto continue to increase and the city is particularly popular with North Americans and Europeans,” says Seth Sulkin, CEO of Pacifica Capital and Nijo Hospitality. “This will be the first mid-range lifestyle hotel in Kyoto so we expect it to be popular with a wide range of guests.”

Project Outline Location : Nishinokyo, Nanseicho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto City Access : 2 minutes’ walk to Nijo Station (JR, Kyoto Subway) Land Area : 1,237.49 m2 Gross Floor Area : 5,789.96 m2 Structure : 8 floors above ground, one basement Number of Guestrooms : 158 Additional facilities : Restaurant/bar lounge, private room for parties and meetings, gym Opening Date : Spring 2021

About Pacifica Capital K.K.: For more than 20 years, Tokyo-based Pacifica has been a leading developer of commercial properties in Japan, including retail, mixed-use, solar power and now focusing on hotels.

