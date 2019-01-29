Log in
PacketExpert™ APIs for Test Automation and Remote Access

01/29/2019 | 11:14am EST

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, announced today its Test Automation and Remote Testing through “API Support for PacketExpert™ Platforms”.  This capability has wide ranging applications for Ethernet/IP Testing over 1 Gbps, and 10 Gbps networks.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/packetexpert-cli-web-interfaces-with-hardware.jpg]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/apis-for-test-automation-and-remote-access-newsletter.html]

[Download high resolution image herehttps://www.gl.com/images/packetexpert-cli-web-interfaces-with-hardware-hd.jpg:]

Speaking to the press, Mr. Vijay Kulkarni CEO of the GL Communications Inc. said, “PacketExpert™ finds use in testing a wide range of networks – from testing individual links/switches, testing local Ethernet/IP networks (LAN), end-to-end testing of Wide Area Networks (WAN), testing Core/MPLS networks, validate Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and much more. It’s available in different form factors – from Rack based High density 12-port/24-port mTOP™ platform, Portable units, and Tablet-based units.”

“GL’s MAPS™ CLI Client/Server platform supports various client libraries in different languages, so that users can make use of these different libraries to talk to the MAPS server, and achieve automation using their language of choice. However, these are relatively low-level libraries, which gives users a very fine grain control, but also requires users to put in a bit more effort to program with it.”

He further added, “For PacketExpert platform, a set of relatively High-Level APIs have been developed on top of the MAPS Client library, which greatly reduces the time to develop sample applications and achieve automation. These APIs are developed in the respective languages and are easy to use and intuitive. Eg: C# APIs are provided by means of API classes for each application. Similarly, Python APIs are provided through API scripts that implement API classes for different applications. Also supplied are sample applications, that users can go through to come up to speed on how to use the APIs. Using these high-level APIs and sample applications, users can start developing automated testing in a very short period.”

The PacketExpert™ provides access to all functionalities listed below remotely using Command Line Interface (CLI) and APIs through various clients such as C#, Python, and TCL.

  • Wirespeed BERT
  • Smart Loopback
  • RFC2544 Tests (Throughput, Latency, Back-to-Back, Frame Loss)
  • Packet Capture and Replay
  • Packet Broker (Tap-Filter-Aggregate-Modify-Output)
  • WAN Link Emulation
  • Multi-stream Traffic Generation and Analysis
  • ExpertTCP™ (RFC6349)
  • ExpertSAM™ (ITU-T Y.1564)

PacketExpert™ can be configured as server-side application using the GL’s MAPS™ CLI Client/Server architecture. The advantage of such communication enables user to control PacketExpert™ by sending commands and receiving responses in a compiled/scripting language such as C#, Python, and TCL that is already familiar with many users.

  • Control of Bert, Loopback, RFC 2544, Record Playback, IPLinkSim™, PacketBroker, and ExpertSAM™ testing
  • Capability of remote operation, automation and multi-site connectivity
  • MAC, VLAN, MPLS, IP and UDP layers testing
  • Multiple PacketExpert™ devices can be controlled remotely from single client application.

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a dedicated team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma
Phone: +1 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

GL_Logo_Vertical.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
