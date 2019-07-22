Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pacquiao beats Thurman on split decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 03:43am EDT
Boxing: Pacquiao vs Thurman

(Reuters) - Manny Pacquiao beat defending champion Keith Thurman on a split points decision on Saturday to take the WBA Welterweight Super Championship at the end of an electrifying fight in Las Vegas.

Two judges scored it 115-112 to Pacquiao and another gave it 114-113 to Thurman, who suffered his first defeat in 30 fights.

"The knock down was a big factor," said Pacquiao, who became the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history.

Thurman had vowed to beat the 40-year old Filipino into retirement, but he was behind from the first round at the MGM Grand.

The 30-year old American had a height, reach, and age advantage but he got knocked down with less than a minute to go in the first round and was chasing the fight from then on.

Thurman started to bleed from his nose in the fifth round and looked beaten but he recovered in the middle of the fight to win several rounds and shake Pacquiao's confidence.

The Filipino, however, recovered his poise towards the end of the 12-round contest, to edge the fight.

"I knew it was just too close. He got the knockdown so he had momentum in Round One," Thurman said on CBS Sports.

"I want to thank the fans. I want to thank everybody for coming out. This was a beautiful night of boxing. Manny Pacquiao is a great, truly great champion.

"I wish I had a little bit more output to go toe to toe. I felt like he was getting a little bit tired, but he did have experience in the ring. My conditioning, my output was just behind Manny Pacquiao. It was a great night of boxing. I'd love a rematch."

Pacquiao, whose speed and power belied his age, is the only man in boxing history to hold world titles in eight different divisions.

His win takes his record to 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts. Thurman falls to 29-1 (22 KOs).

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Sudipto Ganguly/Greg Stutchbury)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : The first meeting of the Economic Council
PU
03:56aEuro near $1.12 as investors wait for central bank meetings
RE
03:52aONECONNECT : partners with UnionBank's fintech subsidiary UBX to co-create Philippines' first blockchain-enabled platform for MSMEs
PR
03:45aFire forces Philadelphia Energy Solutions to file for bankruptcy again
RE
03:43aPacquiao beats Thurman on split decision
RE
03:43aEuro stocks inch higher as Italy steadies
RE
03:32aSouth African rand slightly weaker in early trade
RE
03:32aAmplats H1 earnings jump on higher PGM prices
RE
03:28aShadowed by trade war, Malaysia says 2020 fiscal deficit target a 'challenge'
RE
03:16aOil rises on Middle East Gulf tensions; Libya field resumes output
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Dutch firm Philips tops quarterly sales estimates as growth picks up
2Asia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, pricier oil
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has signed an agreement with GBH to sell its subsidiary..
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : UK parliamentary committee questions StanChart's remuneration policy
5CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group