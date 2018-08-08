4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Paddy Power Betfair cuts outlook despite positive quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 10:28am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Paddy Power logo is seen behind a keyboard and gambling dice in this illustration taken in Sarajevo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair, cut its full-year outlook due to the introduction of additional taxes and losses from its growing U.S. business, even as earnings and revenue grew at a much faster rate in the second quarter.

Paddy Power Betfair warned in May that profit growth could stall this year after earnings fell in the first quarter on higher taxes and a subdued performance in its main European online business.

At that point, it guided for full-year underlying core earnings or EBITDA of 470-495 million pounds compared to 18 percent growth last year, when earnings came in ahead of expectations at 473 million pounds.

It said on Tuesday it expected underlying EBITDA of 460-480 million pounds, before the impact of U.S. sports betting, as recent positive momentum was offset by continued weakness in horse-racing revenues at its Betfair exchange, new Australian taxes and the inclusion of the FanDuel operations in the U.S.

Paddy Power Betfair agreed in May to merge its U.S. business with the fantasy sports company to target a market that is set to open up in the coming years. Merrion Stockbrokers estimated last month that it would be 2021 before the U.S. made any meaningful contribution to earnings.

However both revenues and underlying earnings, excluding changes in betting taxes and U.S. losses, rose 13 percent across the group in the second quarter compared to a flat first quarter as the Irish firm reported a strong conclusion to the soccer World Cup and a better than expected performance in gaming.

All brands and divisions contributed to the growth and it reported good progress in returning the Paddy Power brand to growth after it suffered from a lack of product investment following the 2016 merger with betting exchange Betfair.

"I think that the business has got its mojo back," Chief Executive Peter Jackson told Reuters in a telephone interview, referring to Paddy Power, which he said was the most talked about brand in social media in its main British market in June.

Shares in the group were 2.7 percent lower at 7,905 pence by 0815 GMT, bottom of Britain's top share index <.FTSE>

"Overall there are positives and negatives in this morning's release. However, we are encouraged by the improving momentum seen across the group in Q2," Goodbody analyst Gavin Kelleher, who sees full year earnings coming in at 480 million pounds, wrote in a note.

"The majority of underlying trends are pointing in the right direction. These, along with its US strategy, give us comfort in the long-term growth potential of the group."

(Editing by Jane Merriman and Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Padraic Halpin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PADDY POWER BETFAIR 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:28aPaddy Power Betfair cuts outlook despite positive quarter
RE
10:20aChinese exports accelerate even as Trump escalates trade war
RE
10:20aChina's Imports Jump as It Digs In for a Long Trade Fight -- Update
DJ
10:19aChinese exports accelerate even as Trump escalates trade war
RE
10:18aEuro gains as dollar rally fades; yen rebounds
RE
10:16aECB sees scope for further consumption boom
RE
10:03aChinese media warns against 'wantonly' rising tariffs in U.S. trade war
RE
10:01aStellar Lumens is Now Bitcoin IRA's Third Most Popular Cryptocurrency
PR
09:57aBIOCENTURY - MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Gsk, j&j
AQ
09:52aGerman start-up trials solar car that can charge as you drive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Elon Musk's Tesla buyout would reengineer take-private deals
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Spend Over $22 Billion on AI, Auto Tech and 5G
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 2018 Half-Year Report
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.