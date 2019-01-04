Log in
Padrone to Debut EasySMX Ring Mouse at CES 2019

01/04/2019 | 12:40am CET

Padrone Design will showcase the world premiere of the EasySMX Ring Mouse, a next-gen wearable that turns any desk into an infinite touchpad, at CES.

Who:     Padrone Design, a Swiss startup that unites the craftsmanship of watchmaking with artificial intelligence to create beautiful rings to be used as input devices for computers and augmented reality glasses.
 
What:

The Swiss-made EasySMX Ring Mouse is wearable jewelry that replaces the standard computer mouse or touchpad and can be used on any desk. The ring lets you work exactly like you had an unlimited touchpad on your desk, following the fingertip of your index finger. See the video.

 

This product is on track to become the first 'mouse' and 'keyboard' for augmented reality for office use. Rings start at $199.

 
When: Anytime during the show, January 8 – January 11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
 
Where Booth 53310 at the Swiss Pavilion, CES, Las Vegas, Sands Hall G, Eureka Park
 

To schedule a demonstration or personal briefing, please contact Marc Speck, CEO/co-founder, marc.speck@padrone.design, +41793388884.


© Business Wire 2019
