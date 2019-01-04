Padrone to Debut EasySMX Ring Mouse at CES 2019

Padrone Design will showcase the world premiere of the EasySMX Ring
Mouse, a next-gen wearable that turns any desk into an infinite
touchpad, at CES.
Who:
Padrone Design, a Swiss startup that unites the craftsmanship of
watchmaking with artificial intelligence to create beautiful rings
to be used as input devices for computers and augmented reality
glasses.
What:
The Swiss-made EasySMX Ring Mouse is wearable jewelry that
replaces the standard computer mouse or touchpad and can be used
on any desk. The ring lets you work exactly like you had an
unlimited touchpad on your desk, following the fingertip of your
index finger. See the video.
This product is on track to become the first 'mouse' and
'keyboard' for augmented reality for office use. Rings start at
$199.
When:
Anytime during the show, January 8 – January 11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where
Booth 53310 at the Swiss Pavilion, CES, Las Vegas, Sands Hall G,
Eureka Park
To schedule a demonstration or personal briefing, please contact Marc
Speck, CEO/co-founder, marc.speck@padrone.design,
+41793388884.
