PagBank Launches New Marketing Campaign to Promote its New
features: Savings Account and Super App services
The new features are: Savings Account that yields more than Poupança (most popular savings account in Brazil with over R$800bn under management and 157mn holders), and Super App services, which allow customers to use their balances to buy credits for Uber, Spotify, Google Play and Mobile Top Ups.
São Paulo, September 16, 2019 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) ("PagSeguro") which promotes disruptive solutions in digital banking and payments, announces its new Marketing Campaign to promote PagBank´s new features: Savings Account that yields more than the Poupança (most popular saving account in Brazil with over R$800bn under management and 157mn holders) and the Super App.
By launching the Savings Account feature, customers that have positive balances in the PagBank digital account automatically start to receive a yield 103% over Poupança.
Furthermore, PagBank has also updated its Super App, and now customers can use the account balance to buy credits to pay Uber, Spotify, Google Play, and Mobile Top Ups, directly through the app.
"With these new features, and free of charge, PagBank digital account becomes the most complete digital banking ecosystem in Brazil. Besides the free international Cash and Prepaid Cards with no annual fees, now the account balance of our customers yields 103% over Poupança." said Ricardo Dutra, CEO of PagSeguro/PagBank.
"In addition, our Super App brings a perfect combination of user experience and convenience, as it allows customers to use their Pagbank account balance to pay day-to-day services simply and securely, directly through their mobile phones.", added Ricardo.
The national campaign is running on UOL, online, Broadcast TV, Pay TV, radio, newspaper, magazines and OOH.
Watch the movie in the following link (free translation to English): https://youtu.be/aYXnUmIVm1g
About PagSeguro PagBank:
PagSeguro PagBank is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. PagSeguro´ s business model covers all of the following five pillars:
-
Multiple digital banking solutions
-
In-personpayments via POS devices that we provide to merchants
-
Free digital accounts that we provide to our consumers and merchants with functionalities such as bill payments, top up prepaid mobile phone credit, wire transfers, peer to peer cash transfers, prepaid credit cards, cash cards, loans, investments, QR code payments, and payroll portability, among other digital banking services
-
Issuer of prepaid, cash and credit cards
-
Operate as a full acquirer.
PagSeguro is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe and hassle-free way of accessing digital banking services and accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, as PagBank provides a digital checking bank account linked to the Brazilian Central Bank. PagSeguro's end- to-end digital ecosystem enables its customers to transact digital baking services as well as accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.
PagSeguro´s mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.
