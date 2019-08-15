PagSeguro Digital : 2Q19 Webcast Presentation

Log in
08/15/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

2Q19

RESULTS

August, 2019

DISCLAIMER

This presentation, prepared by PagSeguro Digital Ltd (the "Company"), is solely for informational purposes. The information in this presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the company or any subsidiary or affiliate of the company, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements relating to matters such as continued growth prospects for the company, industry trends and product and technology initiatives.

These statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. While we believe that our assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those included in this presentation, for a variety of reasons, including those described in the forward-looking statements and risk factor sections of our Annual Report on Form 20F (File No. 001-38353) and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on our investor relations website (http://investors.pagseguro.com) and on the SEC's website (https://www.sec.gov).

All of the information included in this presentation is updated as of June 30, 2019. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes the following financial measures defined as "non- GAAP financial measures" by the SEC: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP total net revenue, non-GAAP net take rate, non-GAAP total costs and expenses, non-GAAP administrative expenses and non-GAAP net margin. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non- GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses, as the case may be, that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

For an explanation of the foregoing non-GAAP measures, please see "Supplemental Information" included in this presentation. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with IFRS. These measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Supplemental Information."

2

2Q19 RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS

Net

Net

Adjusted

Net

SOLID

Income1

Margin2

Net Revenues3

Take Rate4

non-GAAP | R$ mn

non-GAAP

R$ bn

n

RESULTS

343

25%

1.3

3.23%

+42% YoY

+53% YoY

+11 bps QoQ

Total Unique

Total Payment

Active

Average

OPERATING

Active Accounts5

Volume

Merchants

Spending

n

R$ bn

LTM

per merchant | R$ 000

FIGURES

9.4

26.8

4.7

5.9

million

+59% YoY

million

+15% YoY

Total

Customer

App

PagBank

Active Users6

Average Balance

Downloads

Logins

PAGBANK

LTM

in 2Q19

in 2Q19

in 2Q19

1.4

58%

2.5

75

million

YoY

million

million

1)

Non-GAAPNet Incomeis a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure;

2)

Net Marginis calculated by dividing Net Income by Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP Net Income by non-GAAP Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is

a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure;

3

3)

Adjusted Net Revenue =Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services + Financial Income;

  1. Net Take Rate =(Net Revenue from Transactional Activities and Other Services + Financial Income - Transaction Costs) / Total Payment Volume (TPV);
  2. Total Unique Active Accountsare active merchants, online buyers using PAGS digital wallet and active PagBank consumers with at least one transaction in the last twelve months;
  3. Total Active Users of PagBankare active merchants using one additional digital account feature/service beyond acquiring and consumers with at least one transaction in the last twelve months.

PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X

S

BANKING R$336bn2

Market

14x

Credit Services

Fees and Cards

PAYMENTS

R$24bn1

Software Solutions

Market

R$282bn

+

R$45bn

+

R$9bn

1) PAGS internal estimate for all merchant acquirers´ total revenue for 2019. Source:ABECS and Card schemes;

4

  1. Credit Services:PAGS internal estimate using total non-targeted loans for SMB and individuals in Brazil, multiplied by the average spread of the entire industry; Banking and Cards:PAGS internal estimate for the SMB and individuals
    using total revenue generated by the Brazilian top 04 banks on checking accounts and card services; Software Solutions:Total addressable market in Brazil for retail management software in 2017.
    Sources:Brazilian Central Bank (2018) and Goldman Sachs Research.

PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X

A BLUE OCEAN OPPORTUNITY - MARKET FIGURES

68million

unbanked population

in Brazil1

40%

of the paychecks

are paid with cash2

28million

57%

(low-Income)do not

are interested in

have a bank account2

digital banks3

65%

51%

of the bill payments

new bank accounts

are in cash2

openedto receive payroll3

5

  1. Source:IBGE - 2018;
  2. Source:Global Findex - 2017;
  3. Source:Qualibest | "Banking and Fintech Insights"- 4Q18.

PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X

LEADING THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND DEMOCRATIZING FINANCIAL SERVICES

POPULATION COVERAGE1

SMARTPHONE PENETRATION2

3G COVERAGE

4G COVERAGE

71%

98%

96%

GLOBAL INTERNET FIGURES

5

th

number of

INTERNET

USERS3

4

th

minutes

283

spent daily on

INTERNET4

minutes

2ndspent daily on214

SOCIAL

MEDIA4

  1. Source:Teleco (www.teleco.com.br) | Date: Jun-2019;
  2. % of the Brazilian population |Source:McKinsey&Company | "Brazil Digital Report - 1stedition", Apr-2019;
  3. Source:Mary Meeker | "Internet Trends 2019", Jun-2019;
  4. Source:Global Web Index (Q2 & Q3 2018);
  5. Source:Comscore Media Metrics | Date: Jun-2019.

87%

105

mn

internet

unique

audience in

monthly

Brazil5users5

6

PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X

OUTSTANDING AND ENCOURAGING RESULTS

1.4

million

58%

y-o-y

2.5

million

PagBank active users inJun'19

increase in the digital accounts average balance

downloads in the quarter, growing almost200% YoY

in Android and iOS.

4.8Best rated app amongPayments and Digital Banks

of our users would

94hireproducts and %services offered

byPagbank1

logins in the

75inPagBank's2Q19

app

million

1

st

PagSeguro is the

largest digital bank

byGoogle2

1

st

PagBank is the

largest prepaid card

issuerin Brazil3

7

  1. Source:According to internal research;
  2. Source:Google trends filtered by Financials LTM;
  3. Source:Card Monitor in Mar-19.

PAGS CAPITAL

SCALING UP LENDING TO OUR BEST ACTIVE MERCHANTS

132

PortfolioCredit

million

R$

26

ContractsTotal

Thousand

May'18 to Jun'19

# OF CONTRACTS

14x

8

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

REVENUES AND COSTS

SOLID REVENUE GROWTH COMBINED WITH COST CONTROL

ADJUSTED NET REVENUES1| R$ mn

13%

53%

1,1431,296

848

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

TOTAL NET REVENUES2| (%)

10%

5%

POS Sales

35%

37%

59%

Financial Income

55%

Transaction Activities

and Other Services

2Q18

2Q19

TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES3| (%) of TPV

4.1%

3.7%

3.5%

3.4%

2Q18

2Q19

GAAP

non-GAAP

ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES4| (%) of TPV

0.6%

0.3%

0.4%

0.3%

2Q18

2Q19

GAAP

non-GAAP

1) Adjusted Net Revenue= Net revenue from transaction activities and other services + Financial Income;

2) Non-GAAPTotal Net Revenueis a non-GAAP financial measure; "Excludes other financial income (R$30mn in 2Q19, R$40 mnin 1Q19, and R$65 mnin 2Q18) to make results comparable";

3) Non-GAAPTotal Costs and Expensesis a non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes stock-based compensation expenses (R$62 mnin 2Q18 and R$30 mnin 2Q19) and IOF tax related (R$1 mnin 2Q18) to make results comparable.

9

Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure;

4) Non-GAAPAdministrative Expensesis a non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes administrative stock-based compensation expenses (2Q18: R$51 mnand 2Q19: R$28 mn) to make results comparable. Please see the Supplemental

Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

NET INCOME AND MARGINS

BALANCING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH PROFITABILITY

YoY NET INCOME1| R$ mn

QoQ NET INCOME1| R$ mn

5%

42%

343

non-GAAP

325

343

non-GAAP

242

20

16

20

15

GAAP

GAAP

323

310

323

228

2Q18

2Q19

1Q19

2Q19

YoY NET INCOME MARGIN2

24.8%

24.7%

22.7%

23.2%

2Q18

2Q19

GAAP

non-GAAP

QoQ NET INCOME MARGIN2

26.0%

24.8%

24.7%

23.2%

1Q19

2Q19

GAAP

non-GAAP

10

  1. Non-GAAPNet Incomeis a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure;
  2. Net Marginis calculated by dividing Net Income by Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Net Income by Non-GAAP Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

ECOSYSTEM TO SERVE

9.4 MILLION UNIQUE ACTIVE ACCOUNTS

PAYMENTS + BANKING

SOFTWARE

mPOS

E-commerce

Lending

QR Code

Reconciliation

E-commerce

Value Proposition:

and POS

Payments

R2TECH

Marketplace Platform

YAMÍ

MERCHANTS

P2P transfers

E-wallet

Cross-border

Instant

Sales App 2.0

Settlements

Payments

NET POS

BANKING

SOFTWARE

Value Proposition:

Digital Account

Bill payments

Prepaid

Cash and

Bill Payments

CONSUMERS

card

credit cards

TILIX

Mobile

E-wallet

Instant wires

Payroll

Top-up

Portability

11

OPERATING FIGURES: TOTAL ACTIVE ACCOUNTS

EXPANDING PAGS ECOSYSTEM TO 9.4 MILLION UNIQUE ACTIVE ACCOUNTS

TOTAL ACTIVE ACCOUNTS

9,354

Total

Unique Active Accounts

4,640

=

Active Merchants

4,714

+

Online Buyers using PAGSdigital wallet

+

PagBankConsumers

2Q19

at least one transaction in the last 12 months

Active Merchants

Online Buyers + PagBank Consumers

12

OPERATING FIGURES: MERCHANTS

INCREASING AVERAGE SPENDING AND NET ADDS

AVERAGE SPENDING PER MERCHANT2| thousand

ACTIVE MERCHANTS1| thousand

3%

296

15%

1,211

5,114

5,708

5,858

3,504

4,419

4,714

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

TOTAL PAYMENT VOLUME | R$ bn

10%

59%

24,41326,751

16,851

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

NET TAKE RATE3

QoQ

3.36%

3.25%

3.00%

3.12%

3.23%

+11 bps

1.97%

1.91%

1.70%

1.76%

1.86%

+9 bps

3.06%

2.96%

2.88%

2.92%

2.99%

+7 bps

- 6 bps

-1.67%

-1.61%

-1.59%

-1.56%

-1.62%

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Financial Services

Transactions Activities and Other Services

Transactions Costs

13

  1. At least one transaction LTM (last twelve months);
  2. TPV / Average Quarterly Active Merchants;
  3. (Net Revenue from Transactional Activities and Other Services + Financial Income - Transactions Cost) / Total TPV.

OPERATING FIGURES: DIGITAL ACCOUNT

HIGHER ENGAGEMENT IN OUR ACTIVE ACCOUNTS

ACTIVE PREPAID CARDS

PREPAID CARD TOP-UPS | R$ mn

78%

75%

2Q18

2Q19

2Q18

2Q19

BILL PAYMENTS | # transactions

MOBILE TOP-UPS | # transactions

719%

397%

84%

2Q18

2Q19

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

14

OPERATING FIGURES: DIGITAL ACCOUNT

HIGHER ENGAGEMENT IN OUR ACTIVE ACCOUNTS

ADDITIONAL REVENUES1| R$ mn

P2P | # transactions

131%

474%

39%

2Q18

2Q19

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

CUSTOMER AVERAGE BALANCE | R$ mn

TPV NFC | R$ mn

58%

92%

2Q18

2Q19

1Q19

2Q19

15

1) Additional Revenuesfrom our new products and services, excluding MDR and Financial Income related to Acquiring business.

ACCELERATING DEPLOYMENT

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS

Apr-19

May-19

Dec-18

Mar-19

Digital Account App

Nov-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Instant Payments

Onboarding (< 3 min)

Aug-18

Cash Card

Payroll Portability

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Sales App 2.0

Credit Card

New Merchant

Multi-store

Inventory

Reports

(Net POS)

Pannel

Boleto Charge

Management

QR Code

Mobile

New Sales

Bill

Top Up

Pending

Moderninha

Payments

Payments

App for iOS

orders

Smart

P2P Payments

Moderninha

Management

PAGS Capital

Plus

16

BRAND RECOGNITION

PAGS HAS 6x MORE SEARCHES THAN 2ndPLAYER1

PAYMENT PLAYERS SEARCH COMPARISON1| Average LTM2

Jul-18

Sep-18

Nov-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

PAGS

Mercado Pago

Rede

Cielo

SumUp

GOOGLE HITS COMPARISON1| Average LTM2

PAGS

Mercado Pago

Rede

Cielo

SumUp

17

  1. LTM:Last Twelve Months;
  2. Source:Google Trends - Filtered by Brazilian Financials Category.

MINIZINHA CHIP 2

UPGRADED VERSION

  • Promotional Price of12x R$ 9.90 | R$ 118.80
  • Near-FieldCommunication (NFC) enabled
  • THINNERcombined with aLARGER SCREEN
  • BETTER USER EXPERIENCEfor self-employed segment

18

SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

HELPING MERCHANTS TO INCREASE SALES AND MANAGE THEIR BUSINESSES

TILIX

R2TECH

NETPOS

Better bill payment experience

Reconciliation of payment transactions

ERP for SMBs

Potential Revenue

R$9bn+

PAGS Software

84k

Addressable Market1:

Subscribers2:

19

  1. Total addressable market in Brazil for retail management software in 2017 |Source:Goldman Sachs Research;
  2. Active users in June 2019.

THIRD SOFTWARE ACQUISITION IN 2019

FULL ACQUISITION OF YAMÍ

  • Back office platformfor e-commerce and marketplace in Brazil
  • First PCI gateway specialized inPayment Splits
  • Compatible with the majore-commerceSaaS platforms,such as VTEX, Oracle, among others
  • More than 100 fashion online storesin Brazil

20

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

2Q19 RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Three Months Ended

Three Months

(Amounts expressed in R$ millions, except amounts per share)

June 30, 2019

Ended June 30,

2018

Total revenue and income

1,389.7

1,001.8

Less: Foreign exchange gain on follow-on proceeds

-

(27.3)

Non-GAAP total revenue and income (1)

1,389.7

974.5

Total expenses

(928.6)

(689.1)

Less: Share-basedlong-term incentive plan (LTIP)

30.4

62.3

Less: Tax related to remittance of Follow-on proceeds (IOF tax)

-

0.7

Non-GAAP total expenses (2)

(898.2)

(626.1)

Profit before taxes

461.1

312.7

Plus: Total Non-GAAP adjustments

30.4

35.7

Non-GAAP profit before taxes (3)

491.5

348.4

Income tax and social contribution

(138.4)

(85.1)

Less: Income tax and social contribution on non-GAAP adjustments

(10.3)

(21.1)

Non-GAAP deferred income tax (4)

(148.7)

(106.3)

Net Income

322.8

227.6

Plus: Total Non-GAAP adjustments

20.1

14.5

Non-GAAP net Income (5)

342.9

242.1

  1. Non-GAAPTotal Revenue and Incomeexcludes a foreign exchange gain on our follow-on proceeds in the amount of R$27.3 millionin the three months ended June 30, 2018, which relates to the impact of exchange rate variation on the conversion from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais of the proceeds from our sale of new shares follow-on offering. We exclude this foreign exchange variation from our non-GAAP measures primarily because it is unusual income. The foreign exchange gain on our follow-on proceeds is included within Other financial income. Other financial income in the amount of R$64.5 millionis therefore adjusted by excluding the foreign exchange gain on our follow-on proceeds, resulting in non-GAAP Other financial income in the amount of R$37.2 million;
  2. Non-GAAPTotal Expenses excludes:
    1. Stock-basedCompensation Expensesin the total amount of R$30.4 million(R$62.3 millionin the three months ended June 30, 2018), consisting of expenses for equity awards under our LTIP. This consists of expenses for equity awards under our long-term incentive plan (LTIP). We exclude stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses and they depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the vesting of the equity awards. The related employer payroll taxes depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the exercises and the vesting date of the equity awards, over which management has limited to no control, and as such management does not believe these expenses correlate to the operation of our business. The total of stock-based compensation expenses is allocated between Cost of sales and services and Administrative expenses. Excluding the stock-based compensation expenses, Cost of sales and services is adjusted by R$2.4 million(R$11.3 millionin the three months ended June 30, 2018); and Administrative Expenses is adjusted by R$28.0 million(R$51.0 millionin the three months ended June 30, 2018);
    2. Tax related to remittance ofFollow-onproceeds (IOF tax)in the amount of R$0.7 millionin the three months ended June 30, 2018, which represents the impact of Brazilian IOF tax (currency remittance tax) payable when we remitted the proceeds from our sale of new shares in our June 2018 follow-on offering from the Cayman Islands to Brazil. We exclude this IOF tax on the remittance of follow-on share proceeds from our non-GAAP measures primarily

because it is an unusual expense. The IOF tax is fully allocated to Financial expenses;

22

3)

Non-GAAPProfit before Taxesis equal to the sum of the adjustments described in footnotes (1) and (2) above;

4) Non-GAAPIncome Tax and Social Contributionconsists of income tax at the rate of 34% calculated on the Non-GAAP adjustments described in footnotes (1) and (2) above, other than the foreign exchange gain on follow-on proceeds

of R$27.3 millionin June 2018, which is not taxable, and the tax benefits related to other Non-GAAP adjustments;

5)

Non-GAAPNet Incomeis equal to the sum of the adjustments described in footnotes (1), (2) and (4) above.

2Q19 RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net income (R$ millions):

Q2 19

Q2 18

Net income

322.8

227.6

Foreign Exchange Gain on Follow-on Proceeds (1)

-

(27.3)

Share-basedLong-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) (2)

30.4

62.3

Tax related to Remittance of Follow-on Proceeds (IOF tax) (3)

-

0.7

Income Tax on non-GAAP Adjustments (4)

(10.3)

(21.2)

Total non-GAAP Net Income Adjustments

20.1

14.5

Net Income non-GAAP

342.9

242.1

1) Foreign Exchange Gain onFollow-onProceeds: Financial Income of R$27.3 millionrelated to the impact of exchange rate variation on the conversion from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais of the proceeds from our sale of new shares

in our June 2018 follow-on offering. We exclude this foreign exchange variation from our non-GAAP measures primarily because it is an unusual gain.

2) Share-basedLong-TermIncentive Plan (LTIP): Stock-based compensation expenses and related employer payroll taxes. This consists of expenses for equity awards under our long-term incentive plan (LTIP). We exclude stock-based

compensation expenses from our non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses and they depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the vesting of the equity

awards. The related employer payroll taxes depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the exercises and the vesting date of the equity awards, over which management has limited to

no control, and as such management does not believe these expenses correlate to the operation of our business. In the three months ended June 30, 2019, the amount of R$30.4 millionis mainly composed of the recurrent quarterly

provision. In the three months ended June 30, 2018 the total amount of R$30.7 millionis mainly related to new shares issued to preexisting LTIP beneficiaries and to new employees participating in our LTIP. The amount of R$31.6 million

is related to the recurrent quarterly provision.

23

3) Tax related to Remittance ofFollow-onProceeds (IOF tax): R$0.7 millionrelated to the impact of Brazilian IOF tax (currency remittance tax) payable when we remitted the proceeds from our sale of new shares in our June 2018

follow-on offering from the Cayman Islands to Brazil. We exclude this IOF tax on the remittance of follow-on proceeds from our non-GAAP measures primarily because it is an unusual expense.

  1. Income Tax and Social Contribution onnon-GAAPAdjustments: the amount of R$10.3 millionconsists of income tax at the rate of 34% calculated on the non-GAAP adjustments. The amount of R$21.2 millionconsists of income tax at the rate of 34% calculated on the non-GAAP adjustments, other than the foreign exchange gain on follow-on proceeds of R$27.3 million, which is not taxable, and the tax benefits related to other non-GAAP adjustments.

INVESTOR

RELATIONS

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Website:http://investors.pagseguro.com/

E-mail:ir@pagseguro.com

Phone:+55 (11) 3914-9524

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 21:11:04 UTC
