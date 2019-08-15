|
PagSeguro Digital : 2Q19 Webcast Presentation
08/15/2019 | 05:12pm EDT
2Q19
RESULTS
August, 2019
2Q19 RESULTS
HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
Net
|
Net
|
Adjusted
|
Net
|
SOLID
|
Income1
|
Margin2
|
Net Revenues3
|
Take Rate4
|
non-GAAP | R$ mn
|
non-GAAP
|
R$ bn
|
n
|
RESULTS
|
343
|
25%
|
1.3
|
3.23%
|
|
+42% YoY
|
|
+53% YoY
|
+11 bps QoQ
|
|
Total Unique
|
Total Payment
|
Active
|
Average
|
OPERATING
|
Active Accounts5
|
Volume
|
Merchants
|
Spending
|
n
|
R$ bn
|
LTM
|
per merchant | R$ 000
|
FIGURES
|
9.4
|
26.8
|
4.7
|
5.9
|
|
million
|
+59% YoY
|
million
|
+15% YoY
|
|
Total
|
Customer
|
App
|
PagBank
|
|
Active Users6
|
Average Balance
|
Downloads
|
Logins
|
PAGBANK
|
LTM
|
in 2Q19
|
in 2Q19
|
in 2Q19
|
1.4
|
58%
|
2.5
|
75
|
|
|
million
|
YoY
|
million
|
million
|
1)
|
Non-GAAPNet Incomeis a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure;
|
|
2)
|
Net Marginis calculated by dividing Net Income by Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP Net Income by non-GAAP Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is
|
|
a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure;
|
3
|
3)
|
Adjusted Net Revenue =Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services + Financial Income;
-
Net Take Rate =(Net Revenue from Transactional Activities and Other Services + Financial Income - Transaction Costs) / Total Payment Volume (TPV);
-
Total Unique Active Accountsare active merchants, online buyers using PAGS digital wallet and active PagBank consumers with at least one transaction in the last twelve months;
-
Total Active Users of PagBankare active merchants using one additional digital account feature/service beyond acquiring and consumers with at least one transaction in the last twelve months.
PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X
S
BANKING R$336bn2
Market
|
|
14x
|
Credit Services
|
|
Fees and Cards
|
PAYMENTS
|
R$24bn1
|
Software Solutions
|
Market
|
1) PAGS internal estimate for all merchant acquirers´ total revenue for 2019. Source:ABECS and Card schemes;
|
4
-
Credit Services:PAGS internal estimate using total non-targeted loans for SMB and individuals in Brazil, multiplied by the average spread of the entire industry; Banking and Cards:PAGS internal estimate for the SMB and individuals
using total revenue generated by the Brazilian top 04 banks on checking accounts and card services; Software Solutions:Total addressable market in Brazil for retail management software in 2017.
Sources:Brazilian Central Bank (2018) and Goldman Sachs Research.
PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X
A BLUE OCEAN OPPORTUNITY - MARKET FIGURES
68million
unbanked population
in Brazil1
40%
of the paychecks
are paid with cash2
|
28million
|
57%
|
(low-Income)do not
|
are interested in
|
have a bank account2
|
digital banks3
|
65%
|
51%
|
of the bill payments
|
new bank accounts
|
are in cash2
|
openedto receive payroll3
-
Source:IBGE - 2018;
-
Source:Global Findex - 2017;
-
Source:Qualibest | "Banking and Fintech Insights"- 4Q18.
PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X
LEADING THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND DEMOCRATIZING FINANCIAL SERVICES
|
|
|
POPULATION COVERAGE1
|
|
SMARTPHONE PENETRATION2
|
|
3G COVERAGE
|
|
4G COVERAGE
|
71%
|
|
|
|
98%
|
96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLOBAL INTERNET FIGURES
|
|
5
|
th
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTERNET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USERS3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
th
|
minutes
|
283
|
|
|
|
|
spent daily on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTERNET4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
minutes
2ndspent daily on214
SOCIAL
MEDIA4
-
Source:Teleco (www.teleco.com.br) | Date: Jun-2019;
-
% of the Brazilian population |Source:McKinsey&Company | "Brazil Digital Report - 1stedition", Apr-2019;
-
Source:Mary Meeker | "Internet Trends 2019", Jun-2019;
-
Source:Global Web Index (Q2 & Q3 2018);
-
Source:Comscore Media Metrics | Date: Jun-2019.
|
87%
|
105
|
mn
|
|
|
internet
|
unique
|
|
audience in
|
monthly
|
Brazil5users5
6
PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X
OUTSTANDING AND ENCOURAGING RESULTS
1.4
million
58%
y-o-y
2.5
million
PagBank active users inJun'19
increase in the digital accounts average balance
downloads in the quarter, growing almost200% YoY
in Android and iOS.
4.8Best rated app amongPayments and Digital Banks
of our users would
94hireproducts and %services offered
byPagbank1
|
logins in the
|
75inPagBank's2Q19
|
app
million
|
1
|
|
st
|
PagSeguro is the
|
|
|
largest digital bank
|
|
byGoogle2
|
1
|
|
st
|
PagBank is the
|
|
|
largest prepaid card
|
|
issuerin Brazil3
7
-
Source:According to internal research;
-
Source:Google trends filtered by Financials LTM;
-
Source:Card Monitor in Mar-19.
PAGS CAPITAL
SCALING UP LENDING TO OUR BEST ACTIVE MERCHANTS
|
132
|
PortfolioCredit
|
million
|
R$
|
|
26
|
ContractsTotal
|
Thousand
|
May'18 to Jun'19
|
# OF CONTRACTS
|
14x
|
8
REVENUES AND COSTS
SOLID REVENUE GROWTH COMBINED WITH COST CONTROL
ADJUSTED NET REVENUES1| R$ mn
13%
53%
1,1431,296
848
TOTAL NET REVENUES2| (%)
|
10%
|
5%
|
|
|
POS Sales
|
|
|
35%
|
37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59%
|
|
|
Financial Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55%
|
|
|
Transaction Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Other Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
2Q19
|
|
|
TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES3| (%) of TPV
4.1%
ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES4| (%) of TPV
0.6%
1) Adjusted Net Revenue= Net revenue from transaction activities and other services + Financial Income;
2) Non-GAAPTotal Net Revenueis a non-GAAP financial measure; "Excludes other financial income (R$30mn in 2Q19, R$40 mnin 1Q19, and R$65 mnin 2Q18) to make results comparable";
|
3) Non-GAAPTotal Costs and Expensesis a non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes stock-based compensation expenses (R$62 mnin 2Q18 and R$30 mnin 2Q19) and IOF tax related (R$1 mnin 2Q18) to make results comparable.
|
9
|
|
Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure;
|
|
4) Non-GAAPAdministrative Expensesis a non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes administrative stock-based compensation expenses (2Q18: R$51 mnand 2Q19: R$28 mn) to make results comparable. Please see the Supplemental
|
|
Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|
NET INCOME AND MARGINS
BALANCING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH PROFITABILITY
|
YoY NET INCOME1| R$ mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
QoQ NET INCOME1| R$ mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42%
|
343
|
|
|
non-GAAP
|
|
325
|
343
|
|
|
non-GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY NET INCOME MARGIN2
|
24.8%
|
24.7%
|
|
22.7%
|
23.2%
|
|
2Q18
|
2Q19
|
GAAP
|
non-GAAP
QoQ NET INCOME MARGIN2
26.0%
-
Non-GAAPNet Incomeis a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure;
-
Net Marginis calculated by dividing Net Income by Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Net Income by Non-GAAP Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
ECOSYSTEM TO SERVE
9.4 MILLION UNIQUE ACTIVE ACCOUNTS
|
|
|
PAYMENTS + BANKING
|
|
|
|
|
SOFTWARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mPOS
|
E-commerce
|
Lending
|
QR Code
|
|
Reconciliation
|
E-commerce
|
Value Proposition:
|
and POS
|
|
|
|
|
Payments
|
|
R2TECH
|
Marketplace Platform
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YAMÍ
|
MERCHANTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P2P transfers
|
E-wallet
|
Cross-border
|
Instant
|
|
Sales App 2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Settlements
|
Payments
|
|
NET POS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BANKING
|
|
|
|
|
SOFTWARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value Proposition:
|
Digital Account
|
Bill payments
|
Prepaid
|
Cash and
|
Bill Payments
|
CONSUMERS
|
|
|
card
|
credit cards
|
TILIX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mobile
|
E-wallet
|
Instant wires
|
Payroll
|
|
|
Top-up
|
|
|
Portability
|
OPERATING FIGURES: TOTAL ACTIVE ACCOUNTS
EXPANDING PAGS ECOSYSTEM TO 9.4 MILLION UNIQUE ACTIVE ACCOUNTS
|
TOTAL ACTIVE ACCOUNTS
|
|
9,354
|
Total
Unique Active Accounts
4,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
=
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Active Merchants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,714
|
|
+
|
|
|
|
|
Online Buyers using PAGSdigital wallet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PagBankConsumers
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at least one transaction in the last 12 months
|
|
|
Active Merchants
|
|
Online Buyers + PagBank Consumers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING FIGURES: MERCHANTS
INCREASING AVERAGE SPENDING AND NET ADDS
|
AVERAGE SPENDING PER MERCHANT2| thousand
|
|
|
|
|
ACTIVE MERCHANTS1| thousand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,114
|
5,708
|
|
|
|
|
5,858
|
|
|
|
3,504
|
4,419
|
4,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL PAYMENT VOLUME | R$ bn
10%
59%
24,41326,751
16,851
NET TAKE RATE3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QoQ
|
3.36%
|
3.25%
|
3.00%
|
3.12%
|
3.23%
|
+11 bps
|
1.97%
|
1.91%
|
1.70%
|
1.76%
|
1.86%
|
+9 bps
|
3.06%
|
2.96%
|
2.88%
|
2.92%
|
2.99%
|
+7 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 6 bps
|
-1.67%
|
-1.61%
|
-1.59%
|
-1.56%
|
-1.62%
|
|
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
Transactions Activities and Other Services
|
|
Transactions Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
At least one transaction LTM (last twelve months);
-
TPV / Average Quarterly Active Merchants;
-
(Net Revenue from Transactional Activities and Other Services + Financial Income - Transactions Cost) / Total TPV.
OPERATING FIGURES: DIGITAL ACCOUNT
HIGHER ENGAGEMENT IN OUR ACTIVE ACCOUNTS
|
ACTIVE PREPAID CARDS
|
PREPAID CARD TOP-UPS | R$ mn
|
|
|
|
|
78%
|
|
75%
|
|
|
|
|
BILL PAYMENTS | # transactions
|
MOBILE TOP-UPS | # transactions
|
|
|
|
|
719%
|
|
397%
|
|
|
|
84%
OPERATING FIGURES: DIGITAL ACCOUNT
HIGHER ENGAGEMENT IN OUR ACTIVE ACCOUNTS
|
ADDITIONAL REVENUES1| R$ mn
|
P2P | # transactions
|
|
|
|
|
131%
|
|
474%
|
|
|
|
39%
|
CUSTOMER AVERAGE BALANCE | R$ mn
|
TPV NFC | R$ mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
58%
|
|
|
92%
|
|
|
|
|
15
1) Additional Revenuesfrom our new products and services, excluding MDR and Financial Income related to Acquiring business.
ACCELERATING DEPLOYMENT
PRODUCTS AND SERVICES IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-19
|
May-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec-18
|
Mar-19
|
Digital Account App
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nov-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
|
Instant Payments
|
Onboarding (< 3 min)
|
|
|
|
Aug-18
|
|
|
Cash Card
|
Payroll Portability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May-18
|
Jun-18
|
Jul-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales App 2.0
|
Credit Card
|
|
|
|
|
New Merchant
|
Multi-store
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
Reports
|
(Net POS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pannel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boleto Charge
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
QR Code
|
Mobile
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bill
|
Top Up
|
Pending
|
Moderninha
|
|
|
|
|
Payments
|
|
|
|
|
Payments
|
App for iOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
orders
|
Smart
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P2P Payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Moderninha
|
|
Management
|
PAGS Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BRAND RECOGNITION
PAGS HAS 6x MORE SEARCHES THAN 2ndPLAYER1
|
PAYMENT PLAYERS SEARCH COMPARISON1| Average LTM2
|
Jul-18
|
Sep-18
|
Nov-18
|
Jan-19
|
Mar-19
|
May-19
|
|
PAGS
|
Mercado Pago
|
Rede
|
Cielo
|
SumUp
GOOGLE HITS COMPARISON1| Average LTM2
|
PAGS
|
Mercado Pago
|
Rede
|
Cielo
|
SumUp
|
|
|
|
-
LTM:Last Twelve Months;
-
Source:Google Trends - Filtered by Brazilian Financials Category.
MINIZINHA CHIP 2
UPGRADED VERSION
-
Promotional Price of12x R$ 9.90 | R$ 118.80
-
Near-FieldCommunication (NFC) enabled
-
THINNERcombined with aLARGER SCREEN
-
BETTER USER EXPERIENCEfor self-employed segment
SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
HELPING MERCHANTS TO INCREASE SALES AND MANAGE THEIR BUSINESSES
|
TILIX
|
R2TECH
|
|
NETPOS
|
Better bill payment experience
|
Reconciliation of payment transactions
|
ERP for SMBs
|
Potential Revenue
|
R$9bn+
|
PAGS Software
|
84k
|
Addressable Market1:
|
Subscribers2:
19
-
Total addressable market in Brazil for retail management software in 2017 |Source:Goldman Sachs Research;
-
Active users in June 2019.
THIRD SOFTWARE ACQUISITION IN 2019
FULL ACQUISITION OF YAMÍ
-
Back office platformfor e-commerce and marketplace in Brazil
-
First PCI gateway specialized inPayment Splits
-
Compatible with the majore-commerceSaaS platforms,such as VTEX, Oracle, among others
-
More than 100 fashion online storesin Brazil
2Q19 RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months
|
(Amounts expressed in R$ millions, except amounts per share)
|
June 30, 2019
|
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
Total revenue and income
|
1,389.7
|
1,001.8
|
Less: Foreign exchange gain on follow-on proceeds
|
-
|
(27.3)
|
Non-GAAP total revenue and income (1)
|
1,389.7
|
974.5
|
Total expenses
|
(928.6)
|
(689.1)
|
Less: Share-basedlong-term incentive plan (LTIP)
|
30.4
|
62.3
|
Less: Tax related to remittance of Follow-on proceeds (IOF tax)
|
-
|
0.7
|
Non-GAAP total expenses (2)
|
(898.2)
|
(626.1)
|
Profit before taxes
|
461.1
|
312.7
|
Plus: Total Non-GAAP adjustments
|
30.4
|
35.7
|
Non-GAAP profit before taxes (3)
|
491.5
|
348.4
|
Income tax and social contribution
|
(138.4)
|
(85.1)
|
Less: Income tax and social contribution on non-GAAP adjustments
|
(10.3)
|
(21.1)
|
Non-GAAP deferred income tax (4)
|
(148.7)
|
(106.3)
|
Net Income
|
322.8
|
227.6
|
Plus: Total Non-GAAP adjustments
|
20.1
|
14.5
|
Non-GAAP net Income (5)
|
342.9
|
242.1
|
|
|
-
Non-GAAPTotal Revenue and Incomeexcludes a foreign exchange gain on our follow-on proceeds in the amount of R$27.3 millionin the three months ended June 30, 2018, which relates to the impact of exchange rate variation on the conversion from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais of the proceeds from our sale of new shares follow-on offering. We exclude this foreign exchange variation from our non-GAAP measures primarily because it is unusual income. The foreign exchange gain on our follow-on proceeds is included within Other financial income. Other financial income in the amount of R$64.5 millionis therefore adjusted by excluding the foreign exchange gain on our follow-on proceeds, resulting in non-GAAP Other financial income in the amount of R$37.2 million;
-
Non-GAAPTotal Expenses excludes:
-
-
Stock-basedCompensation Expensesin the total amount of R$30.4 million(R$62.3 millionin the three months ended June 30, 2018), consisting of expenses for equity awards under our LTIP. This consists of expenses for equity awards under our long-term incentive plan (LTIP). We exclude stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses and they depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the vesting of the equity awards. The related employer payroll taxes depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the exercises and the vesting date of the equity awards, over which management has limited to no control, and as such management does not believe these expenses correlate to the operation of our business. The total of stock-based compensation expenses is allocated between Cost of sales and services and Administrative expenses. Excluding the stock-based compensation expenses, Cost of sales and services is adjusted by R$2.4 million(R$11.3 millionin the three months ended June 30, 2018); and Administrative Expenses is adjusted by R$28.0 million(R$51.0 millionin the three months ended June 30, 2018);
-
Tax related to remittance ofFollow-onproceeds (IOF tax)in the amount of R$0.7 millionin the three months ended June 30, 2018, which represents the impact of Brazilian IOF tax (currency remittance tax) payable when we remitted the proceeds from our sale of new shares in our June 2018 follow-on offering from the Cayman Islands to Brazil. We exclude this IOF tax on the remittance of follow-on share proceeds from our non-GAAP measures primarily
|
because it is an unusual expense. The IOF tax is fully allocated to Financial expenses;
|
22
|
3)
|
Non-GAAPProfit before Taxesis equal to the sum of the adjustments described in footnotes (1) and (2) above;
|
4) Non-GAAPIncome Tax and Social Contributionconsists of income tax at the rate of 34% calculated on the Non-GAAP adjustments described in footnotes (1) and (2) above, other than the foreign exchange gain on follow-on proceeds
|
|
of R$27.3 millionin June 2018, which is not taxable, and the tax benefits related to other Non-GAAP adjustments;
|
|
5)
|
Non-GAAPNet Incomeis equal to the sum of the adjustments described in footnotes (1), (2) and (4) above.
|
2Q19 RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net income (R$ millions):
|
Q2 19
|
Q2 18
|
Net income
|
322.8
|
227.6
|
Foreign Exchange Gain on Follow-on Proceeds (1)
|
-
|
(27.3)
|
Share-basedLong-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) (2)
|
30.4
|
62.3
|
Tax related to Remittance of Follow-on Proceeds (IOF tax) (3)
|
-
|
0.7
|
Income Tax on non-GAAP Adjustments (4)
|
(10.3)
|
(21.2)
|
|
|
|
Total non-GAAP Net Income Adjustments
|
20.1
|
14.5
|
Net Income non-GAAP
|
342.9
|
242.1
|
|
|
|
1) Foreign Exchange Gain onFollow-onProceeds: Financial Income of R$27.3 millionrelated to the impact of exchange rate variation on the conversion from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais of the proceeds from our sale of new shares
|
|
in our June 2018 follow-on offering. We exclude this foreign exchange variation from our non-GAAP measures primarily because it is an unusual gain.
|
|
2) Share-basedLong-TermIncentive Plan (LTIP): Stock-based compensation expenses and related employer payroll taxes. This consists of expenses for equity awards under our long-term incentive plan (LTIP). We exclude stock-based
|
|
compensation expenses from our non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses and they depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the vesting of the equity
|
|
awards. The related employer payroll taxes depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the exercises and the vesting date of the equity awards, over which management has limited to
|
|
no control, and as such management does not believe these expenses correlate to the operation of our business. In the three months ended June 30, 2019, the amount of R$30.4 millionis mainly composed of the recurrent quarterly
|
|
provision. In the three months ended June 30, 2018 the total amount of R$30.7 millionis mainly related to new shares issued to preexisting LTIP beneficiaries and to new employees participating in our LTIP. The amount of R$31.6 million
|
|
is related to the recurrent quarterly provision.
|
23
|
3) Tax related to Remittance ofFollow-onProceeds (IOF tax): R$0.7 millionrelated to the impact of Brazilian IOF tax (currency remittance tax) payable when we remitted the proceeds from our sale of new shares in our June 2018
follow-on offering from the Cayman Islands to Brazil. We exclude this IOF tax on the remittance of follow-on proceeds from our non-GAAP measures primarily because it is an unusual expense.
-
Income Tax and Social Contribution onnon-GAAPAdjustments: the amount of R$10.3 millionconsists of income tax at the rate of 34% calculated on the non-GAAP adjustments. The amount of R$21.2 millionconsists of income tax at the rate of 34% calculated on the non-GAAP adjustments, other than the foreign exchange gain on follow-on proceeds of R$27.3 million, which is not taxable, and the tax benefits related to other non-GAAP adjustments.
