PagSeguro Digital : 2Q19 Webcast Presentation

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Supplemental Information." 2 2Q19 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS Net Net Adjusted Net SOLID Income1 Margin2 Net Revenues3 Take Rate4 non-GAAP | R$ mn non-GAAP R$ bn n RESULTS 343 25% 1.3 3.23% +42% YoY +53% YoY +11 bps QoQ Total Unique Total Payment Active Average OPERATING Active Accounts5 Volume Merchants Spending n R$ bn LTM per merchant | R$ 000 FIGURES 9.4 26.8 4.7 5.9 million +59% YoY million +15% YoY Total Customer App PagBank Active Users6 Average Balance Downloads Logins PAGBANK LTM in 2Q19 in 2Q19 in 2Q19 1.4 58% 2.5 75 million YoY million million 1) Non-GAAPNet Incomeis a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure; 2) Net Marginis calculated by dividing Net Income by Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP Net Income by non-GAAP Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure; 3 3) Adjusted Net Revenue =Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services + Financial Income; Net Take Rate = (Net Revenue from Transactional Activities and Other Services + Financial Income - Transaction Costs) / Total Payment Volume (TPV); Total Unique Active Accounts are active merchants, online buyers using PAGS digital wallet and active PagBank consumers with at least one transaction in the last twelve months; Total Active Users of PagBank are active merchants using one additional digital account feature/service beyond acquiring and consumers with at least one transaction in the last twelve months. PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X S BANKING R$336bn2 Market 14x Credit Services Fees and Cards PAYMENTS R$24bn1 Software Solutions Market R$282bn + R$45bn + R$9bn 1) PAGS internal estimate for all merchant acquirers´ total revenue for 2019. Source:ABECS and Card schemes; 4 Credit Services: PAGS internal estimate using total non-targeted loans for SMB and individuals in Brazil, multiplied by the average spread of the entire industry; Banking and Cards: PAGS internal estimate for the SMB and individuals

using total revenue generated by the Brazilian top 04 banks on checking accounts and card services; Software Solutions: Total addressable market in Brazil for retail management software in 2017.

Sources: Brazilian Central Bank (2018) and Goldman Sachs Research. PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X A BLUE OCEAN OPPORTUNITY - MARKET FIGURES 68million unbanked population in Brazil1 40% of the paychecks are paid with cash2 28million 57% (low-Income)do not are interested in have a bank account2 digital banks3 65% 51% of the bill payments new bank accounts are in cash2 openedto receive payroll3 5 Source: IBGE - 2018; Source: Global Findex - 2017; Source: Qualibest | "Banking and Fintech Insights"- 4Q18. PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X LEADING THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND DEMOCRATIZING FINANCIAL SERVICES POPULATION COVERAGE1 SMARTPHONE PENETRATION2 3G COVERAGE 4G COVERAGE 71% 98% 96% GLOBAL INTERNET FIGURES 5 th number of INTERNET USERS3 4 th minutes 283 spent daily on INTERNET4 minutes 2ndspent daily on214 SOCIAL MEDIA4 Source: Teleco ( www.teleco.com.br ) | Date: Jun-2019; % of the Brazilian population | Source: McKinsey&Company | "Brazil Digital Report - 1 st edition" , Apr-2019; Source: Mary Meeker | "Internet Trends 2019 ", Jun-2019; Source: Global Web Index (Q2 & Q3 2018); Source: Comscore Media Metrics | Date: Jun-2019. 87% 105 mn internet unique audience in monthly Brazil 5 users 5 Brazil 6 PAGBANK EXPANDS OUR MARKET BY 14X OUTSTANDING AND ENCOURAGING RESULTS 1.4 million 58% y-o-y 2.5 million PagBank active users inJun'19 increase in the digital accounts average balance downloads in the quarter, growing almost200% YoY in Android and iOS. 4.8Best rated app amongPayments and Digital Banks of our users would 94hireproducts and %services offered byPagbank1 logins in the 75inPagBank's2Q19 app million 1 st PagSeguro is the largest digital bank byGoogle2 1 st PagBank is the largest prepaid card issuerin Brazil3 7 Source: According to internal research; Source: Google trends filtered by Financials LTM; Source: Card Monitor in Mar-19. PAGS CAPITAL SCALING UP LENDING TO OUR BEST ACTIVE MERCHANTS 132 PortfolioCredit million R$ 26 ContractsTotal Thousand May'18 to Jun'19 # OF CONTRACTS 14x 8 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 REVENUES AND COSTS SOLID REVENUE GROWTH COMBINED WITH COST CONTROL ADJUSTED NET REVENUES1| R$ mn 13% 53% 1,1431,296 848 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 TOTAL NET REVENUES2| (%) 10% 5% POS Sales 35% 37% 59% Financial Income 55% Transaction Activities and Other Services 2Q18 2Q19 TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES3| (%) of TPV 4.1% 3.7% 3.5% 3.4% 2Q18 2Q19 GAAP non-GAAP ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES4| (%) of TPV 0.6% 0.3% 0.4% 0.3% 2Q18 2Q19 GAAP non-GAAP 1) Adjusted Net Revenue= Net revenue from transaction activities and other services + Financial Income; 2) Non-GAAPTotal Net Revenueis a non-GAAP financial measure; "Excludes other financial income (R$30mn in 2Q19, R$40 mnin 1Q19, and R$65 mnin 2Q18) to make results comparable"; 3) Non-GAAPTotal Costs and Expensesis a non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes stock-based compensation expenses (R$62 mnin 2Q18 and R$30 mnin 2Q19) and IOF tax related (R$1 mnin 2Q18) to make results comparable. 9 Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure; 4) Non-GAAPAdministrative Expensesis a non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes administrative stock-based compensation expenses (2Q18: R$51 mnand 2Q19: R$28 mn) to make results comparable. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. NET INCOME AND MARGINS BALANCING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH PROFITABILITY YoY NET INCOME1| R$ mn QoQ NET INCOME1| R$ mn 5% 42% 343 non-GAAP 325 343 non-GAAP 242 20 16 20 15 GAAP GAAP 323 310 323 228 2Q18 2Q19 1Q19 2Q19 YoY NET INCOME MARGIN2 24.8% 24.7% 22.7% 23.2% 2Q18 2Q19 GAAP non-GAAP QoQ NET INCOME MARGIN2 26.0% 24.8% 24.7% 23.2% 1Q19 2Q19 GAAP non-GAAP 10 Non-GAAP Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure; Net Margin is calculated by dividing Net Income by Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Net Income by Non-GAAP Total Revenue and Income. Non-GAAP Net Income Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Supplemental Information for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. ECOSYSTEM TO SERVE 9.4 MILLION UNIQUE ACTIVE ACCOUNTS PAYMENTS + BANKING SOFTWARE mPOS E-commerce Lending QR Code Reconciliation E-commerce Value Proposition: and POS Payments R2TECH Marketplace Platform YAMÍ MERCHANTS P2P transfers E-wallet Cross-border Instant Sales App 2.0 Settlements Payments NET POS BANKING SOFTWARE Value Proposition: Digital Account Bill payments Prepaid Cash and Bill Payments CONSUMERS card credit cards TILIX Mobile E-wallet Instant wires Payroll Top-up Portability 11 OPERATING FIGURES: TOTAL ACTIVE ACCOUNTS EXPANDING PAGS ECOSYSTEM TO 9.4 MILLION UNIQUE ACTIVE ACCOUNTS TOTAL ACTIVE ACCOUNTS 9,354 Total Unique Active Accounts 4,640 = Active Merchants 4,714 + Online Buyers using PAGSdigital wallet + PagBankConsumers 2Q19 at least one transaction in the last 12 months Active Merchants Online Buyers + PagBank Consumers 12 OPERATING FIGURES: MERCHANTS INCREASING AVERAGE SPENDING AND NET ADDS AVERAGE SPENDING PER MERCHANT2| thousand ACTIVE MERCHANTS1| thousand 3% 296 15% 1,211 5,114 5,708 5,858 3,504 4,419 4,714 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 TOTAL PAYMENT VOLUME | R$ bn 10% 59% 24,41326,751 16,851 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 NET TAKE RATE3 QoQ 3.36% 3.25% 3.00% 3.12% 3.23% +11 bps 1.97% 1.91% 1.70% 1.76% 1.86% +9 bps 3.06% 2.96% 2.88% 2.92% 2.99% +7 bps - 6 bps -1.67% -1.61% -1.59% -1.56% -1.62% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Financial Services Transactions Activities and Other Services Transactions Costs 13 At least one transaction LTM (last twelve months); TPV / Average Quarterly Active Merchants; (Net Revenue from Transactional Activities and Other Services + Financial Income - Transactions Cost) / Total TPV. OPERATING FIGURES: DIGITAL ACCOUNT HIGHER ENGAGEMENT IN OUR ACTIVE ACCOUNTS ACTIVE PREPAID CARDS PREPAID CARD TOP-UPS | R$ mn 78% 75% 2Q18 2Q19 2Q18 2Q19 BILL PAYMENTS | # transactions MOBILE TOP-UPS | # transactions 719% 397% 84% 2Q18 2Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 14 OPERATING FIGURES: DIGITAL ACCOUNT HIGHER ENGAGEMENT IN OUR ACTIVE ACCOUNTS ADDITIONAL REVENUES1| R$ mn P2P | # transactions 131% 474% 39% 2Q18 2Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 CUSTOMER AVERAGE BALANCE | R$ mn TPV NFC | R$ mn 58% 92% 2Q18 2Q19 1Q19 2Q19 15 1) Additional Revenuesfrom our new products and services, excluding MDR and Financial Income related to Acquiring business. ACCELERATING DEPLOYMENT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS Apr-19 May-19 Dec-18 Mar-19 Digital Account App Nov-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Instant Payments Onboarding (< 3 min) Aug-18 Cash Card Payroll Portability May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Sales App 2.0 Credit Card New Merchant Multi-store Inventory Reports (Net POS) Pannel Boleto Charge Management QR Code Mobile New Sales Bill Top Up Pending Moderninha Payments Payments App for iOS orders Smart P2P Payments Moderninha Management PAGS Capital Plus 16 BRAND RECOGNITION PAGS HAS 6x MORE SEARCHES THAN 2ndPLAYER1 PAYMENT PLAYERS SEARCH COMPARISON1| Average LTM2 Jul-18 Sep-18 Nov-18 Jan-19 Mar-19 May-19 PAGS Mercado Pago Rede Cielo SumUp GOOGLE HITS COMPARISON1| Average LTM2 PAGS Mercado Pago Rede Cielo SumUp 17 LTM: Last Twelve Months; Source: Google Trends - Filtered by Brazilian Financials Category. MINIZINHA CHIP 2 UPGRADED VERSION Promotional Price of 12x R$ 9.90 | R$ 118.80

12x R$ 9.90 | R$ 118.80 Near-Field Communication ( NFC ) enabled

Communication ( ) enabled THINNER combined with a LARGER SCREEN

LARGER SCREEN BETTER USER EXPERIENCE for self-employed segment 18 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS HELPING MERCHANTS TO INCREASE SALES AND MANAGE THEIR BUSINESSES TILIX R2TECH NETPOS Better bill payment experience Reconciliation of payment transactions ERP for SMBs Potential Revenue R$9bn+ PAGS Software 84k Addressable Market1: Subscribers2: 19 Total addressable market in Brazil for retail management software in 2017 | Source: Goldman Sachs Research; Active users in June 2019. THIRD SOFTWARE ACQUISITION IN 2019 FULL ACQUISITION OF YAMÍ Back office platform for e-commerce and marketplace in Brazil

for e-commerce and marketplace in Brazil First PCI gateway specialized in Payment Splits

Compatible with the major e-commerce SaaS platforms, such as VTEX, Oracle, among others

