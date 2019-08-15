|
PagSeguro Digital : Reports Second Quarter Results
08/15/2019 | 05:12pm EDT
PagSeguro Reports Second Quarter Results
2Q19 Net Income of R$322.8 million, up 41.8% compared to 2Q18.
2Q19 Non-GAAP Net Income of R$342.9 million.
São Paulo, August 15, 2019 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd. ("PagSeguro" or "we") announced today its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2019. Our consolidated financial statements are presented in Reais (R$) and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
Second Quarter 2019 Financial & Operational Highlights:
-
9.4 million unique active accounts3;
-
1.4 million active PagBank users4;
-
R$26.8 billion in total payment volume ("TPV"), up 58.7% compared with 2Q18;
-
Active merchants of 4.7 million, growth of 1.2 million active merchants in the last twelve months;
-
R$322.8 million in Net Income, up 41.8% compared with 2Q18;
-
R$342.9 million in non-GAAP Net Income, up 41.6% compared with 2Q18;
-
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services and Financial Income of R$1,296.1 million up 52.9% compared to 2Q18;
-
Non-GAAPNet Margin of 24.7%, no relevant changes compared with 2Q18 despite marketing investments in the PagBank initiative.
At and for the Three
Months Ended June 30,
Main Operational and Financial Indicators (R$ millions, except otherwise indicated)
TPV
Active Merchants (last 12 months) - (millions)
Total Net Revenue1
Net Income
Net Margin (%)
Basic earnings per common share (EPS)2 - (R$) Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) - (R$)
|
26,750.6
|
16,851.2
|
58.7%
|
4.7
|
|
3.5
|
|
34.8%
|
1,389.7
|
1,001.8
|
38.7%
|
322.8
|
|
227.6
|
|
41.8%
|
23.2%
|
|
22.7%
|
|
0.5 pp
|
1.0071
|
0.7417
|
|
|
0.9805
|
|
0.7386
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Main Financial Indicators
|
|
|
(R$ millions, except otherwise indicated)
|
|
2019
|
Non-GAAP Total Net Revenue1
|
1,389.7
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
342.9
|
Non-GAAP Net Margin (%)
|
|
24.7%
|
Non-GAAP Basic earnings per common share (EPS)2 - (R$)
|
1.0698
|
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) - (R$)
|
1.0416
242.1 41.6%
24.8% 0.0 pp
0.7906
0.7872
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the last page of this earnings release.
1 Total revenue and income.
2 Weighted average number of common shares of 306.3 million at June 30, 2018 and 320.1 million at June 30, 2019.
3 Unique active accounts are active merchants, online buyers using PAGS digital wallet and active PagBank consumers with at least one transaction in the last twelve months.
4 Active PagBank users are active merchants using one additional digital account feature / service beyond acquiring and PagBank consumers with at least one transaction in the last twelve months.
1
Financial Discussion:
I - Statement of Income
Non-GAAP disclosure
This press release includes certain non-GAAP measures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses, as the case may be, that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.
These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered separately from, or as a substitute for, our financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with IFRS. These measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
Our non-GAAP results consist of our GAAP results as adjusted to exclude the following items:
Stock-basedcompensation expenses and related employer payroll taxes: This consists of expenses for equity awards under our long-term incentive plan (LTIP). We exclude stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses and they depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the vesting of the equity awards. The related employer payroll taxes depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the exercises and the vesting date of the equity awards, over which management has limited to no control, and as such management does not believe these expenses correlate to the operation of our business.
Foreign exchange gain on follow-onproceeds: This consists of financial income related to the impact of exchange rate variation on the conversion from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais of the proceeds from our sale of new shares in our June 2018 follow-on offering. We exclude this foreign exchange variation from our non-GAAP measures primarily because it is an unusual gain.
Tax related to remittance of follow-onproceeds (IOF tax): This relates to the impact of Brazilian IOF tax (currency remittance tax) payable when we remitted the proceeds from our sale of new shares in our June 2018 follow-on offering from the Cayman Islands to Brazil. We exclude this IOF tax on the remittance of
follow-on share proceeds from our non-GAAP measures primarily because it is an unusual expense.
Income tax and social contribution on non-GAAPadjustments: This represents the income tax effect related to the non-GAAP adjustments mentioned above, except the Foreign exchange gain on follow-on proceeds.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Reconciliation of Revenue and Income to Non-GAAP Revenue and Income," "Reconciliation of Expenses to Non-GAAP Expenses," "Reconciliation of Income Tax and Social Contribution to Non-GAAP Income Tax and Social Contribution," "Reconciliation of Net Income to Non- GAAP Net Income," "Reconciliation of Basic and diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Basic and diluted EPS," and "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures."
Total revenue and income
Our Total revenue and income amounted to R$1,389.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 38.7% from R$1,001.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018, or an increase of 42.6% after non-GAAP adjustments in the three months ended June 30, 2018.
|
|
|
At and for the
|
|
At and for the
|
|
|
|
three months
|
|
three months
|
|
Reconciliation of Total Revenue and Income to non-GAAP Total Revenue
|
|
ended June 30,
|
|
ended June 30
|
,
|
and Income (R$ millions):
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Total Revenue and Income
|
|
1,389.7
|
|
1,001.8
|
(-) Foreign exchange gain on follow-on proceeds [1]
|
|
-
|
|
(27.3)
|
Non-GAAP Total Revenue and Income
|
|
1,389.7
|
|
974.5
-
Foreign exchange gain on follow-on proceeds: financial income of R$27.3 million related to the impact of exchange rate variation on the conversion from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais of the proceeds from our sale of new shares in our June 2018 follow-onoffering. We exclude this foreign exchange variation from our non-GAAPmeasures primarily because it is an unusual income.
Net revenue from transaction activities and other services
Our Gross revenue from transaction activities and other services in the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to R$914.1 million, an increase of R$314.2 million, or 52.4%, from R$599.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was principally due to a continued increase in our active merchant base, average spending per merchant and TPV.
Our Gross revenue from transaction activities and other services during the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by a lesser percentage than our TPV, which increased to R$26.8 billion from R$16.9 billion in the three months ended June 30, 2018. This difference in the growth rate was driven by the mix of debit and credit card payments
processed containing a higher percentage of debit card payments and within the credit card payments processed, a lower percentage of credit card transactions made in installments in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Our Deductions from gross revenue from transaction activities and other services, which consist principally of taxes, amounted to R$115.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, or 12.6% of our Gross revenue from transaction activities and other services for the quarter. In the three months ended June 30, 2018, Deductions from gross revenue from transaction activities and other services totaled R$84.7 million, or 14.1% of our Gross revenue from transaction activities and other services for the quarter. The R$30.5 million, or 36.0%, increase in these Deductions is directly related to the increase in the gross revenue.
As a result, our Net revenue from transaction activities and other services in the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to R$798.9 million, an increase of R$283.7 million, or 55.1%, from R$515.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Net revenue from sales
Our Gross revenue from sales in the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to R$92.1 million, a decrease of R$36.0 million, or 28.1%, from R$128.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was principally due to a different POS devices sales mix and hardware price reductions in the three months ended June 30, 2019 when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Our Deductions from gross revenue from sales in the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to R$28.7 million, or 31.1% of our Gross revenues from sales for the period. In the three months ended June 30, 2018, these Deductions totaled R$38.7 million, or 30.2% of Gross revenues from sales for the period. The small increase in these Deductions as a percentage of our Gross revenues from sales is due to a change in the mix of Brazilian states in which we sold POS devices since ICMS is levied by each state at a different rate.
As a result, our Net revenue from sales in the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to R$63.4 million, a decrease of R$25.9 million, or 29.0%, from R$89.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Financial income
Our Financial income, which represents the discount fees we withhold from credit card transactions in installments for the early payment of accounts receivable, amounted to R$497.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of R$164.6 million, or 49.5% from R$332.6 million in the three months ended June 30,
2018. The growth in this activity compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 was driven by growth in our TPV for credit card transactions in installments.
Other financial income
Our Other financial income amounted to R$30.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of R$34.3 million from R$64.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was due to the unusual impact of exchange rates in the conversion from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais of the proceeds from our sale of new shares in our June 2018 follow-on offering, which impact amounted to R$27.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Expenses
Our total expenses amounted to R$928.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of R$239.5 million, or 34.8%, from R$689.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018.
As a percentage of our Total revenue and income, our total expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased by 2.0 percentage points, to 66.8% in the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 68.8% in the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Our non-GAAP total expenses amounted to R$898.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of R$272.1 million, or 43.5%, from R$626.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Reconciliation of Expenses to non-GAAP Expenses (R$ millions):
Expenses
(-)Share-basedlong-term incentive plan (LTIP) [1]
(-) Tax related to remittance of follow-on proceeds (IOF tax) [2]
Total non-GAAP expenses adjustments
Non-GAAP Expenses
At and for the three months ended June30, 2019
(928.6)
30.4
-
30.4
(898.2)
|
At and for the
|
|
three months
|
|
ended June 30,
|
|
2018
|
Var.%
|
(689.1)
|
34.8%
62.3 51.2%
0.7 100.0%
63.0 51.7%
(626.1) 43.5%
-
Share-based long-termincentive plan (LTIP): Stock-based compensation expenses and related employer payroll taxes. This consists of expenses for equity awards under our long-term incentive plan (LTIP). We exclude stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses and they depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the vesting of the equity awards. The related employer payroll taxes depend on our stock price and the exchange rate from U.S. dollars into Brazilian reais at the time of the exercises and the vesting date of the equity awards, over which management has limited to no control, and as such management does not believe these expenses correlate to the operation of our business. In the three months ended June 30, 2019, the amount of R$30.4 million is mainly composed of the recurrent quarterly provision. In the three months ended June 30, 2018 the amount of R$30.7 million is mainly related to new shares issued to preexisting LTIP beneficiaries and to new employees participating in our LTIP. The amount of R$31.6 million is related to the recurrent quarterly provision.
-
Tax related to remittance of follow-on proceeds (IOF tax): R$0.7 million related to the impact of Brazilian IOF tax (currency remittance tax) payable when we remitted the proceeds from our sale of new
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 21:11:06 UTC
|
|