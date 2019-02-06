Pagaya : Announces First-Ever $100 Million ABS Fully Managed By AI

Using AI to select and purchase individual loans, unlocking the potential of the ABS market

Pagaya, a global financial technology company using artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape asset management, today announced $100 million in actively managed asset-backed securities (ABS) led by structuring agent Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since its founding in 2016, Pagaya has worked with sophisticated and forward-looking institutional investors using its proprietary AI to create over $450 million in specialized investment solutions. With an investment team of 20 data scientists and AI specialists, Pagaya’s AI analyzes millions of data points to assess risk in different financial instruments, identifies emerging alternative asset classes and seeks to generate a stable return.

“We’re thrilled to provide cutting edge opportunities to our partners, paving the way for practical uses of AI in the ABS market,” said Gal Krubiner, Pagaya’s CEO and co-founder. “We look forward to creating more opportunities like this in the future, and to driving the adoption of AI in traditional finance. We’re just a few years away from all collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and ABSs being managed by AI.”

For this next generation ABS, Pagaya will use its AI to select and purchase individual loans; differentiating from traditional ABS mechanics of securitizing a pool of previously assembled assets.

“The ability to seize opportunities like this is becoming more and more necessary, especially in this climate,” said Ed Mallon, Pagaya’s chief investment officer. “With market forecasts uncertain, institutions are increasingly turning to Pagaya to weather the storm.”

Pagaya will provide active portfolio and risk management to the vehicle, allowing investors unprecedented access to Pagaya’s suite of offerings.

About Pagaya

Pagaya is a financial technology company reshaping asset management using machine learning and big data analytics to manage institutional money. With a focus on fixed income and alternative credit, Pagaya offers a variety of discretionary funds to institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies and banks. Pagaya’s unique technology platform, Pagaya Pulse, runs on a suite of artificial intelligence technologies and state-of-the-art algorithms to consistently deliver a high and scalable performance edge. The company was founded in 2016 by seasoned finance and technology professionals with offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation has been a proven and resilient leader for over 65 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 7,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate finance and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 23 primary dealers authorized to trade U.S. government securities with The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit http://www.cantor.com.

Note to Editors: Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Anshu Jain, President, lead Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005197/en/