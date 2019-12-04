Pagely : Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

Pagely, a managed WordPress hosting platform for large e-commerce and enterprise brands, announced today, at the re:Invent Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas, that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status.

The AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions across Customer Engagement, Corporate Merchandising and Planning, Supply Chain and Distribution, Physical, Digital, and Virtual Store, Advanced Retail Data Science, Core Retail Business Applications, and Consulting Practice for Retail on AWS.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications – to give customers increased confidence when making decisions.

To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Pagely is proud to achieve AWS Retail Competency status,” said Joshua Strebel, Pagely CEO. “Our platform is built entirely on AWS’s superior technology, and our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Pagely - Pagely is the leading managed WordPress hosting provider for high-demand websites. Founded in 2009, Pagely offers premium, service-oriented hosting that can accommodate even the most complex and sophisticated high-traffic WordPress websites. Pagely clients range from enterprise companies and creative agencies to universities, nonprofits and governmental institutions. For more information, please visit: https://pagely.com/ or follow us at: https://twitter.com/Pagely or https://www.facebook.com/Pagely.

