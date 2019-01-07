Pager : Appoints Dr. Richard Popiel to Advisory Board

Pager,
a healthcare technology and services company that connects people to
care, announced today it has named Richard Popiel, M.D., former
executive vice president and corporate chief medical officer of Cambia
Health Solutions, to its advisory board.
“I am thrilled to join Pager, a promising consumer-focused healthcare
company that has already made impressive strides to improve patient
experience,” said Dr. Popiel. “Ensuring access to the right kind of care
will prove invaluable for health plans as they aim to elevate their
roles from administrators to partners in the expanding value-based care
ecosystem.”
Dr. Popiel’s career spans more than 30 years as both a medical doctor
and senior health care executive. In addition to his successful tenure
at Cambia Health Solutions, he has also held leadership roles at Horizon
Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and The Permanente Medical Group.
Dr. Popiel currently serves as a member of the advisory boards for Echo
Health Ventures and IBM Watson Payer, among others, and is a senior
advisor at McKinsey & Company.
“Dr. Popiel’s clinical experience coupled with his strong corporate
leadership is a welcomed addition as we continue to both enhance the
patient experience and support healthcare organizations with the
solutions to make it possible,” said Walter Jin, chairman and CEO of
Pager. “We are excited to harness Dr. Popiel’s expertise to continue to
build upon our successes.”
About Pager
Pager is a technology and services company and platform that navigates
consumers throughout their healthcare journeys. Our solution combines
care services and AI-enabled communication technology to activate a care
experience that is personal, simple and connected from end-to-end.
Through Pager, consumers instantly connect to their personal care teams
led by Pager’s nurse guides, licensed nurses supported by technology who
help guide them through the complex healthcare ecosystem to ensure they
receive high-quality, low-cost care. We partner with enterprises to
elevate the role they play in consumers’ lives by providing digital
solutions for a superior consumer experience.
New York City-based Pager is led by technology entrepreneurs and
healthcare leaders with a mission to use a high-tech, high-touch
approach to enhance the consumer care experience. To learn more about
Pager, visit our www.Pager.com
and follow us on Twitter @GetPager.
