Pager : Appoints Dr. Richard Popiel to Advisory Board

Pager, a healthcare technology and services company that connects people to care, announced today it has named Richard Popiel, M.D., former executive vice president and corporate chief medical officer of Cambia Health Solutions, to its advisory board.

“I am thrilled to join Pager, a promising consumer-focused healthcare company that has already made impressive strides to improve patient experience,” said Dr. Popiel. “Ensuring access to the right kind of care will prove invaluable for health plans as they aim to elevate their roles from administrators to partners in the expanding value-based care ecosystem.”

Dr. Popiel’s career spans more than 30 years as both a medical doctor and senior health care executive. In addition to his successful tenure at Cambia Health Solutions, he has also held leadership roles at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and The Permanente Medical Group. Dr. Popiel currently serves as a member of the advisory boards for Echo Health Ventures and IBM Watson Payer, among others, and is a senior advisor at McKinsey & Company.

“Dr. Popiel’s clinical experience coupled with his strong corporate leadership is a welcomed addition as we continue to both enhance the patient experience and support healthcare organizations with the solutions to make it possible,” said Walter Jin, chairman and CEO of Pager. “We are excited to harness Dr. Popiel’s expertise to continue to build upon our successes.”

About Pager

Pager is a technology and services company and platform that navigates consumers throughout their healthcare journeys. Our solution combines care services and AI-enabled communication technology to activate a care experience that is personal, simple and connected from end-to-end. Through Pager, consumers instantly connect to their personal care teams led by Pager’s nurse guides, licensed nurses supported by technology who help guide them through the complex healthcare ecosystem to ensure they receive high-quality, low-cost care. We partner with enterprises to elevate the role they play in consumers’ lives by providing digital solutions for a superior consumer experience.

New York City-based Pager is led by technology entrepreneurs and healthcare leaders with a mission to use a high-tech, high-touch approach to enhance the consumer care experience. To learn more about Pager, visit our www.Pager.com and follow us on Twitter @GetPager.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005749/en/