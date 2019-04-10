Log in
PagerDuty : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

04/10/2019 | 09:21pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,070,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. PagerDuty is offering 8,500,000 shares and the selling stockholders are offering 570,000 shares. In addition, PagerDuty has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,360,500 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 11, 2019, under the ticker symbol "PD." The offering is expected to close on April 15, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

(PRNewsfoto/PagerDuty)

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as joint bookrunners. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Jaffray & Co., William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and BTIG, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; or Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at Dweidlein@allenco.com

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective, by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contact:
Katy Kenealy
katy@methodcommunications.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Lauren Sloane
The Blueshirt Group for PagerDuty
investor@pagerduty.com

 

