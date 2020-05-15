Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Paiblock Extends In-App Banking Coverage to US Banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Paiblock announced today that it has extended in-app banking coverage to customer accounts across US banks, as a Fintech response to COVID-19 outbreak.

“Providing extended coverage for in-app banking is an integral part of Paiblock digital response to COVID-19 outbreak,” says Mark Arthur, Founder and CEO of Paiblock. “Consumers that were relying on ATMs for balance inquiry and transaction history on the go, have been left without a safe and reliable alternative to ATM access.”

As work from home and social distancing become the new normal, Paiblock in-app banking will allow consumers to open bank accounts, apply for loans, access new services, agree and sign bank contracts digitally from home, and ultimately, transform the way people interact with their banking providers during the Coronavirus outbreak and beyond.

Paiblock in-app banking is a bank agnostic feature that lets consumers leverage Paiblock to access their checking, saving and mortgage accounts, view and share balance and transaction history, and send money to friends and families around the world. In addition Paiblock can analyze user spending and recommend new products such as credit cards, mortgages or savings accounts.

“Extending in-app banking to US banks will allow Paiblock users to display all of their accounts with multiple banks from different cities and states in one secure place, giving them a better overview of their finances,” concluded Mr. Arthur.

Paiblock in-app banking is built upon four pillars: a highly personalized customer experience, a robust and secure digital environment, an easy to use app, and an engaging user journey from start to finish, making it easier for banks to serve customers and to drive engagement without investing in frontend interfaces.

About Paiblock Inc.
Paiblock was established in 2011, in Denmark, with a mission to provide a blockchain based and AI-capable payment and digital lifestyle platform that helps consumers gather all the dots of their digital lives in one secure place.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:28aDAIS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:28aINNOVATIVE PAYMENT SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:28aVERITAS FARMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:28aAKERNA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:28aDIGIRAD : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28aLIFCO PUBL : acquires a product portfolio from TrollDental
AQ
06:28aDSG GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:27aMEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:27aJAGUAR HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:26aCALLAWAY GOLF CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry es..
3BT GROUP PLC : Shares in BT rise 9% on report it could sell a stake in Openreach
4CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group