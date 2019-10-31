Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Paidy Announces $143 Million USD in Funding: $83 Million USD in Series C Extension & $60 Million USD in Debt Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Paidy Inc. ("Paidy"), a payment provider offering instantly-issued credit, announced additional funding worth $143 million USD. The funding was composed of a Series C extension and debt financing. Financing for the Series C extension was provided by both new and existing investors to the company, whereas the debt financing was led by four financial institutions including a Warehouse facility. According to a report on the top 20 corporate valuations (post funding) found in “Japan Startup Finance Report 2019H1”1, this investment ranks as the largest in the Fintech industry. This funding will help Paidy strengthen their balance sheet, which in turn will help accelerate their business growth.
1: https://biz.entrepedia.jp/report/japan-startup-finance-2019h1/ (as of Aug 29, 2019)

Series C extension
PayPal Ventures, Soros Capital Management LLC (a Robert Soros Enterprise), JS Capital Management LLC (the family office of Jonathan Soros), Tybourne Capital Management Ltd. and one more company invested in Paidy as part of the Series C extension. This latest round of funding will bring the total amount of investments received by Paidy to $83 million USD including the funding from existing investors such as Eight Roads Ventures. Additionally, the total amount of investments from the foundation of the company to this round is $163 million USD.

Debt financing
On October 9, 2019, Paidy established a Warehouse facility worth $52 million USD2 with Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd. In addition, at the end of October Paidy established a Credit facility worth $8 million USD2 with Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. Together these investments bring the total amount received for debt financing to $60 million USD2.
2: JPY 100＝$0.92 USD (as of Oct 31, 2019)

Moving forward, Paidy will focus on increasing its customer base to 11,000,000 accounts by the end of 2020. It plans to achieve this by acquiring large-scale merchants and offering additional financial services.

Paidy’s Founder, Russell Cummer, stated the following “As the Paidy network continues to grow, we are very pleased to continue innovating and to offer best-in-market solutions to merchants and new frictionless payment experiences to consumers. We are pleased that our vision of an instant buy-now pay later consumer experience has been validated by millions of consumers and by global leaders like PayPal and Goldman Sachs.”

About Paidy
Paidy offers instant, monthly-consolidated credit to consumers throughout Japan. In October 2014, Paidy started Japan’s first instant post-pay credit service for e-commerce consumers. With the goal of removing barriers and embracing simplicity, Paidy uses proprietary models and machine learning to underwrite transactions in seconds and guarantee payments to merchants. Paidy increases revenue for merchants by reducing the number of incomplete transactions, increasing conversion rates, boosting average order values, and facilitating repeat purchases from consumers.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:27pTOSHIBA : Starts Demonstration project related to Improving Operation Efficiency of Thermal Power Station in Mexico with Mitsui
PU
10:27pPRUDENTIAL : Changes in issued share capital
PU
10:27pSUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movemen...
PU
10:27pLANZHOU ZHUANGYUAN PASTURE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for month ended 31 October 2019
PU
10:27pKAO : First-ever products to apply "Fine Fiber Technology" to be released by est in Japan and Asia
PU
10:27pKAO : launches Fine Fiber Technology to create a layered, ultra-thin skin care product for the cosmetic industry
PU
10:26pNINTENDO : shares jump almost 7% after strong Switch Lite launch
RE
10:22pCHINA DILI : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (October 2019)
PU
10:17pBEIJING PROPERTIES : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended 31 oct ...
PU
10:12pGOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : diversifies into sugar trading business with take over of RCMA sugar division
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive
2Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
3THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Se..
4U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
5WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Proposes Binding Arbitration Process

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group