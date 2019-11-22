Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Paidy to Offer Instant Buy-Now Pay Later Payments for Amazon's Consumers in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:12am EST

Paidy Inc. ("Paidy"), the instant buy-now pay later payment service, announced that Paidy is now available on Amazon.co.jp (referred to as “Amazon”) as a payment option for customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121006078/en/

Instant buy-now pay later payment service, Paidy is now available on Amazon.co.jp as a payment option for customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Instant buy-now pay later payment service, Paidy is now available on Amazon.co.jp as a payment option for customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the goal of removing barriers and embracing simplicity, Paidy is an instant post-pay credit service with a simple UI/UX where consumers can make payments using just their email address and mobile phone number. Paidy aims to make a meaningful contribution to offer superior customer convenience on Amazon.

Paidy’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Russell Cummer said: “We are deeply honored to be working with Amazon to offer a new and unique consumer experience to Amazon customers. We see tremendous potential to work with Amazon and other partners on future innovations, continuing to improve consumer experiences and the payments landscape in Japan.”

About Paidy
Paidy offers an instant, monthly-consolidated payment account to consumers throughout Japan. In October 2014, Paidy started Japan’s first instant post-pay credit service for e-commerce consumers. With the goal of removing barriers and embracing simplicity, Paidy uses proprietary models and machine learning to underwrite transactions in seconds and guarantees payments to merchants. Paidy increases revenue for merchants by reducing the number of incomplete transactions, increasing conversion rates, boosting average order values, and facilitating repeat purchases from consumers.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:00aSika wins swiss technology award
GL
01:00aRoche and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. announce extension of tender offer for shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
GL
01:00aChina Aims to Restore Most Pork Supply by End-2020
DJ
01:00aCelyad Receives 8.5 Million in Grants and Non-Dilutive Funding by the Walloon Region
GL
12:59aAUTOHOME INC. : Announces Appointments of Co-Presidents and Chief Technology Officer
PR
12:58aAIRASIA BHD : boosts fleet with A321neo
AQ
12:55aOil slips from 2-month high on qualms about U.S.-China trade deal
RE
12:54aTESLA : Unveils Electric Pickup and Targets Detroit Rivals' Profit Engine -- Update
DJ
12:52aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Cybersecurity issues for alternative investment funds
PU
12:45aNew Immune-Boosting Pet Supplement May Add Years to the Life of Your Pet
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade
2Asian shares recover from three-week lows but trade deal worries limit gains
3HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
4Oil drops from two-month high on U.S.-China trade talk uncertainty
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : granted license to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group