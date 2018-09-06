Pain Management Markets, 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global pain management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%
over the forecast period 2018-2023.
High Proven Efficacy of Pain Management Devices for the
Treatment of Chronic Pain
The demand for pain management devices will be driven by the rise in
acute and chronic pain as a result of chronic health conditions like
osteoarthritis, inflammatory diseases, cancer, degenerative diseases,
and rheumatoid arthritis, among others.
Traditionally, the treatment of pain involves the usage of opioid and
non-opioid therapies. Lately, the increasing awareness about the
efficacy of devices has led to their adoption for pain management
practices. Moreover, extensive R&D activity and clinical validation of
the safety and efficacy of these devices are major factors for the
acceptance of pain management devices.
This, along with other factors, such as growing demand for long-term
pain management among the geriatric population, high proven efficacy of
pain management devices for the treatment of chronic pain, and
development of novel pain management devices, among others, will lead to
the growth of the pain management devices market.
Other Highlights
-
Low Awareness about the Availability and Use of Pain Management Devices
-
North America to Maintain the Lead in the Market
Key Development in the Market
-
NeuroMetrix announced results from a clinical study of its Quell
wearable device, touting its ability to treat chronic pain. Results
from the trial were published in the Journal of Pain Research, the
Waltham, Mass.-based company said.
Companies Featured
-
Becton, Dickinson and Company
-
Boston Scientific Corporation
-
Braun Melsungen AG
-
Halyard Health Inc.
-
Hospira Inc. (a Subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.)
-
Medtronic PLC
-
Neurotech Na Inc. (a Subsidiary of Theragen LLC)
-
Nevro Corp.
-
Smiths Medical
-
St. Jude Medical Inc.
