Pain Management Markets, 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/06/2018 | 12:22pm CEST

The "Global Pain Management Market - Segmented by Type, Application, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pain management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

High Proven Efficacy of Pain Management Devices for the Treatment of Chronic Pain

The demand for pain management devices will be driven by the rise in acute and chronic pain as a result of chronic health conditions like osteoarthritis, inflammatory diseases, cancer, degenerative diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others.

Traditionally, the treatment of pain involves the usage of opioid and non-opioid therapies. Lately, the increasing awareness about the efficacy of devices has led to their adoption for pain management practices. Moreover, extensive R&D activity and clinical validation of the safety and efficacy of these devices are major factors for the acceptance of pain management devices.

This, along with other factors, such as growing demand for long-term pain management among the geriatric population, high proven efficacy of pain management devices for the treatment of chronic pain, and development of novel pain management devices, among others, will lead to the growth of the pain management devices market.

Other Highlights

  • Low Awareness about the Availability and Use of Pain Management Devices
  • North America to Maintain the Lead in the Market

Key Development in the Market

  • NeuroMetrix announced results from a clinical study of its Quell wearable device, touting its ability to treat chronic pain. Results from the trial were published in the Journal of Pain Research, the Waltham, Mass.-based company said.
Companies Featured
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Braun Melsungen AG
  • Halyard Health Inc.
  • Hospira Inc. (a Subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.)
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Neurotech Na Inc. (a Subsidiary of Theragen LLC)
  • Nevro Corp.
  • Smiths Medical
  • St. Jude Medical Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nzlp5b/pain_management?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
