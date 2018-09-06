Painting with a Twist : Taps Former Smoothie King Executive as Company's New CEO

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting with a Twist®, the original and largest paint and sip franchise, has named the company's first-ever CEO. Joe Lewis, a seasoned franchise executive who brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the fast-growing brand, has taken over the leadership role, effective immediately. Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, who founded the company in 2007, will step out of day-to-day operations.

Lewis was most recently Vice President and General Counsel at Smoothie King Franchises, Inc. Lewis joined Smoothie King when the brand had 39 stores and served as President, CEO, General Counsel and on the Board of Directors during his tenure. He was an integral part of the company's growth to over 950 stores globally.

"I have watched this incredible brand from afar for many years and am honored to take on the role of CEO in this next phase of leadership for Painting with a Twist," said Lewis. "As the leader in the paint and sip category, we are looking forward to strategic growth opportunities that take advantage of our talented team and nationwide scale."

Painting with a Twist has been ranked the No. 1 Paint and Sip Studio in Entrepreneur magazine's Annual Franchise 500® edition for the past five years, and the #4 best low investment franchise to buy in 2018 by Forbes. The company has more than 300 studios in 39 states. It was founded by Deano and Maloney in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as a way to lift the spirits of those in the New Orleans area. Deano and Maloney will continue to support the growth of the company by keeping a visible role and supporting its charitable activities, such as Painting with a Purpose.

At Painting with a Twist studios across the country, guests come together to experience a unique 'getaway' that includes friends, paint and the option to BYOB. Led by local art instructors, guests paint on bare canvases using paint and brushes provided by the studio. There are more than 13,000 original pieces of copyrighted artwork, ranging from landscapes, abstracts and cityscapes, to creative renderings of animals, iconic buildings and florals, which have all been conceptualized and produced by Painting with a Twist art instructors. The company's charitable arm, Painting with a Purpose, raises money for local charities through monthly events at all locations.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Painting with a Twist, visit www.paintingwithatwistfranchise.com.

About Painting with a Twist®

