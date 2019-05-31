Pakistan: Central Asia-South Asia Regional Electricity and Trade Project (CASA-1000) - Additional Financing

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:
Additional Financing for the Central Asia-South Asia Regional Electricity and Trade Project (CASA-1000)
IDA Credit: $65 million
Terms: Maturity= 30 Years, Grace = 5 Years
Project ID: P145054
Project Description: The additional financing for the CASA-1000 Project will expand Pakistan's operations to develop a sustainable electricity trade from Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic to Afghanistan.
