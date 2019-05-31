Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pakistan: Central Asia-South Asia Regional Electricity and Trade Project (CASA-1000) - Additional Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

Additional Financing for the Central Asia-South Asia Regional Electricity and Trade Project (CASA-1000)

IDA Credit: $65 million

Terms: Maturity= 30 Years, Grace = 5 Years

Project ID: P145054

Project Description: The additional financing for the CASA-1000 Project will expand Pakistan's operations to develop a sustainable electricity trade from Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic to Afghanistan.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 22:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Johnsonville, LLC. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage Links Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
PU
06:40pTrump's Mexican tariffs test limits of U.S. emergency powers - legal experts
RE
06:39pPAKISTAN : Central Asia-South Asia Regional Electricity and Trade Project (CASA-1000) - Additional Financing
PU
06:39pWORLD BANK : Pakistan to Strengthen Human Capital and Regional Connectivity with New Investments through World Bank Support
PU
06:19pWall St. skids, jolted by Trump's surprise tariff threat on Mexico
RE
06:14pTrade fears erase over $2 trillion from global stocks in May
RE
06:14pSTATEMENT : Warner & Kaine Slam Trump Administration Decision to Increase Tariffs on Mexican Imports
PU
05:56pHow tariff hikes are squeezing the U.S. furniture business
RE
05:56pTrump to Award Economist Arthur Laffer the Presidential Medal of Freedom--Update
DJ
05:54pAuto sector scrambles after Trump threatens Mexican tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : Trump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
2EXCLUSIVE: Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
3MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mammoth Energ..
4SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Voting Results Fr..
5TWILIO : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About