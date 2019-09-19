Log in
Pakistan PM expresses full support to Saudi Arabia after attacks on oil facilities - SPA

09/19/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Thursday his country's full support to Saudi Arabia following last weekend attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

"Pakistan fully supports the kingdom with all its capacities in confronting these sabotage acts," the state news agency cited him as saying during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.08% 64.76 Delayed Quote.25.71%
WTI 0.95% 58.6 Delayed Quote.36.21%
