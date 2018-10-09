Pakistan Requests IMF Bailout Talks -- 2nd Update

By Saeed Shah

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan, the flagship country for China's global infrastructure building initiative, said Monday that it needed a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, amid growing concerns that Beijing's program is pushing recipient countries into financial crisis.

The fiscal constraints of an IMF program would also undercut the promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan's new government, which include millions of new jobs and the establishment of a welfare state.

But a ballooning trade deficit and fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves left the Pakistani government no other choice, officials said, after markets were spooked by the government's recent suggestions that it might try to make do without the fund.

"Uncertainty was growing and the stock market was falling," said Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, the Information Minister. "We decided to end the uncertainty."

The Pakistani request for an IMF loan could further test already-strained U.S.-China relations. In July, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that the U.S. didn't want to see any IMF lending to Pakistan "go to bail out Chinese bondholders or -- or China itself."

The IMF as part of its bailout financing will need to know the full extent of Pakistan's financial obligations under the Chinese initiative, experts said, details that have up to now been shrouded in secrecy. It is unclear how it can be ensured that no money from an IMF loan to Pakistan goes toward payments to China.

Islamabad and Beijing insist that the $62 billion, three-year-old Chinese program in Pakistan, which is building roads, power plants and a port, is unrelated to the country's current woes. However, the Chinese program required large-scale imports of machinery and materials, while the debt accrued will eventually have to be repaid.

Washington has accused Beijing of "debt-trap diplomacy" by lending countries money to pay Chinese companies to build infrastructure that the recipients can't afford.

China rejects the charge. But there has been pushback against the Chinese program, known as the Belt and Road Initiative, in a range of countries. Malaysia plans to defer or cancel some $22 billion worth of Chinese-backed infrastructure projects. In Sri Lanka, unsustainable debt to China meant that it had to sell to Beijing an 80% stake in a port built there by China.

The seven-week-old Pakistani administration led by Mr. Khan is working to scale back the Chinese program without upsetting Beijing. But the prospect of China's showcase partner for its infrastructure program seeking IMF aid is embarrassing for Beijing, experts said.

Pakistani businesses have also complained of being swamped by Chinese competition in trade of goods, especially under a free-trade agreement that they say favors Beijing. The runaway trade imbalance, which sent Pakistan to the IMF, is partly down to China, with the bulk of Pakistan's nonfuel imports coming from there.

Finance Minister Asad Umar will begin bailout negotiations at the annual meeting of the multilateral lending agency in Bali, Indonesia, later this week, Pakistan's Finance Ministry said Monday. How much Pakistan is seeking wasn't specified.

Experts say that the country needs about $12 billion to meet upcoming debt payments and cover imports. With the reassurance of an IMF program in place, Pakistan can more easily tap other sources, such as bond markets.

Pakistan's foreign-exchange reserves hit a four-year low of $8.4 billion last week, according to the central bank, covering less than two months' worth of imports.

Before becoming prime minister, Mr. Khan, a nationalist who promised to make Pakistan stand on its own two feet, had said that he would "rather commit suicide" than go round the world begging for money. But Mr. Khan asked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for an immediate cash injection on a trip there last month, Pakistani officials said.

Islamabad has also asked for cash from China. Beijing has provided some additional lending in recent weeks, according to Pakistani officials, on top of several billion dollars in short-term credit over the last couple of years. That has kept Pakistan afloat, but is separate from the billions more in project financing.

Mr. Khan as recently as Sunday said his government would first seek cash from allies, and only then consider whether to go to the IMF. Mr. Umar, the finance minister, has also said that the IMF wasn't his preferred option. However, so far the Gulf money hasn't materialized, and, with the lack of clarity over the IMF, the markets panicked, with the Pakistan's benchmark index plummeting 8% in the six trading days so far this month.

In a meeting Monday with economic advisers, it was made plain to the government that there was no other alternative, officials said.

Pakistan said it was still seeking money from allies, so it may not request the IMF to cover all of the shortfall. The government also has spoken repeatedly of getting billions from overseas Pakistanis, investing back into their country of origin and securing corrupt money laundered abroad -- again, neither hasn't materialized so far.

An IMF program will lead to rising taxes, increased utility bills, higher interest rates, a cut in government expenditure, a further depreciation in the rupee and a slowdown in economic growth, experts said.

"Recent policy measures are steps in the right direction, but not yet sufficient," the IMF said in a statement last week, following a visit by its officials to Pakistan. "Decisive policy action and significant external financing will be needed to stabilize the economy."

Yet the fund's economic prescription runs at odds with many of the promises Mr. Khan made, including creating 10 million new jobs and building five million new homes. Mr. Umar said he hopes to protect the poorest from the impact of the IMF program.

"What is important is to stabilize the economy," said Hafeez Pasha, an economist and former finance minister. "We'll have to sacrifice growth for a couple of years and do the right structural reforms."

Foreign debt swelled over the past five years to almost $95 billion from some $60 billion, the government said last month. The rupee, which experts say had been kept overvalued for too long, has already depreciated by about 20% since late last year.

--Waqar Gilani contributed to this article.

