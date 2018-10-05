Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pakistan quickly needs bigger FX reserves, more reforms - IMF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 10:23am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Passersby walk past an advertisement board with photos of Pakistani rupee at a money exchange along a sidewalk in Karachi

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Friday that Pakistan needs to quickly secure "significant external financing" to stave off a foreign currency crisis, though it did not suggest who could supply the money.

The IMF, also said more action is needed to stabilise the economy while praising steps taken in the past year.

The statements came a day after an IMF team wrapped up an official visit to Pakistan.

The new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been reluctant to ask the IMF for a second bailout in five years.

But foreign reserves dropped by $627 million (482 million pounds) last week to $8.4 billion, barely enough to cover sovereign debt payments due through the end of the year. Last week's fall was the sharpest in years.

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said foreign reserves need to be boosted by at least $8 billion, but so far none of its allies including China and Saudi Arabia have offered such a large sum despite high-level visits from officials of both.

Friday's IMF statement on Friday did not use the word "bailout" but made clear Pakistan needs to find some source of outside cash influx soon.

"Decisive policy action and significant external financing will be needed to stabilise the economy," the statement said, quoting delegation leader Harald Finger as saying that both are required "in the near term".

Many economists believe Pakistan eventually will have no choice but to go back to the IMF.

However, as the world's last-resort lender, the IMF places strict conditions on aid, pushing for cuts in government budget deficits. This would make it difficult for Khan to fulfil his campaign promises for an "Islamic welfare state".

The IMF urged Khan's government expand reform measures taken in the past year. The past measures include raising interest rates by 275 basis points and have the rupee depreciation by about 20 percent since December.

The lender said and controls on the rupee devaluation should be loosened and interest rates raised further as well as closing the fiscal deficit.

The lender said there should be "more exchange-rate flexibility" and further increases in interest rates. There is also a need to reduce the fiscal deficit, it said.

"Recent policy measures are steps in the right direction, but not yet sufficient," the IMF statement said.

(Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Kay Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aZimbabwe rebases data, boosting nominal size of economy by 40 percent
RE
11:38aKenya on course to develop nuclear energy, official says
RE
11:37aSouth Africa's MTN shares hit 2-week low on Nigeria dispute fears
RE
11:32aEurozone bailout fund denies reports on Greek bank plan
RE
11:31aThe pre-payrolls calm after another mini-storm
RE
11:18aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Minister Lindiwe Sisulu holds monthly media briefing, 9 Oct
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aThe pre-payrolls calm after another mini-storm
RE
11:13aUNITAR UNITED NATIONS INSTITUTE FOR TRAINING AND : CIFAL Philippines Launched the “Drive for Road Safety” Campaign
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
4OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.