Pakistan's ambassador on two sessions

05/23/2020 | 03:48am EDT

The two sessions enjoy great significance in the annual political calendar of China. They have come to occupy increasing importance in view of China's enhanced role in global politics and economics in the last three decades.

This year's sessions, however, are even more important as they are being held at a critical juncture when the international community is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic with the specter of impending global recession looming large.

The two sessions would deliberate upon the array of issues with implications not only for China but for the world at large. Since China's economy is greatly integrated and enmeshed within the global economy, the Plan for China's Economic and Social Development for 2020 is of great interest for both local and international observers.

In wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is also expected that the two sessions would also deliberate on the measures to improve healthcare and the emergency response system including refining the existing laws for prevention of infectious diseases and wildlife protection.

I would also be looking forward to the discussion on the draft civil code which would be submitted to the NPC session for final deliberations. As the replica and product of current times, the draft code is the most extensive legislation covering various aspects of private life. I hope that the deliberations on the code leading to its expected passage would promote the well-being and quality of an individual's life.

I am hopeful that the two sessions would be an important event to brainstorm new ideas which would further promote the prosperity and development of China and bring the nation a step closer to achieving its two centenary goals.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:47:07 UTC
