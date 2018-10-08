Log in
Pakistan to Hold Bailout Talks with IMF

10/08/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

By Saeed Shah

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's new government said it has decided to start bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund, as the country struggles with a balance-of-payment and foreign-exchange reserves crisis.

Finance Minister Asad Umar will begin negotiations at the annual meeting of the multilateral lending agency in Bali, Indonesia, later this week, Pakistan's Finance Ministry said.

The new government, which assumed office in August, inherited plummeting foreign-exchange reserves and a ballooning balance of payments deficit.

Experts say that the country needs around $12 billion to meet upcoming debt payments and cover imports.

Pakistan indicated in the statement that not all of that shortfall needs to come from the IMF, and that separate talks it is holding with allies for a cash injection would reduce the size of any IMF loan. But the government didn't specify how much it is seeking from the IMF.

"After taking into account the current situation and consultation with the leading economists, the government has decided to approach the IMF for stabilization and an economic recovery program," the Finance Ministry said in a statement. "It should be noted that the government has engaged with the friendly countries in the lead up to this decision and this engagement will continue."

Pakistan didn't spell out which countries it is seeking money from. Experts believe it is talking to China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates about providing funding, which could take the form of a multibillion deposit in Pakistan's central bank. China is already a significant short-term lender, as well as the provider of longer-term project financing.

Pakistan is the showcase for China's giant Belt and Road infrastructure building program, but the projects under way in Pakistan have contributed to the country's balance-of-payments and debt woes.

--Waqar Gilani contributed to this article.

Write to Saeed Shah at saeed.shah@wsj.com

