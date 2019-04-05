Log in
Palace keeper Hennessey cleared of making Nazi salute

04/05/2019 | 07:21am EDT
Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group E - Wales v Slovakia

(Reuters) - Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was cleared of making a Nazi salute by the English Football Association (FA) on Friday.

The Wales international was charged with an 'aggravated breach' of the rules governing player conduct in January after being pictured with his right arm in the air in a photo posted on Instagram by Palace team mate Max Meyer.

Hennessey denied the charge, taking to Twitter to explain that he had been calling out and waving to attract the attention of the person behind the camera when the picture was taken.

"I'm delighted that the FA have found me not guilty of this charge," Hennessey said in a statement on Palace's website.

The photograph prompted an outcry on social media and the FA charged the 32-year-old with a breach of its rules relating to abusive, insulting or improper conduct and bringing the game into disrepute.

"This was a genuinely innocent moment, which appeared to be something completely different when captured on camera," Hennessey added.

"I want to state for the record that I abhor all forms of racism, fascism, anti-Semitism or discrimination of any kind."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

