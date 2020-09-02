Log in
Palantir Technologies Inc. : Announces Investor Day

09/02/2020

Palantir Technologies Inc. announced today that it will hold an Investor Day on September 9, 2020 at 10:00am EDT / 8:00am MDT. Registration and webcast details are available at https://palantir.events/PalantirInvestorDay.

The session will be held in connection with Palantir’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public listing of its Class A common stock.

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained from Palantir Technologies Inc., c/o Investor Relations, 1555 Blake Street, Suite 250 Denver, Colorado 80202, or by email at investors@palantir.com.

A registration statement relating to Palantir securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.


