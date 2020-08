Palantir Technologies Says Revenue For Year Ended 2019 Was $742.6 Mln

Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS REVENUE FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019 WAS $742.6 MILLION

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS NET LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019 WAS $579.65 MILLION

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS HEADCOUNT HAS GROWN FROM 313 FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES AS OF DEC 31, 2010 TO 2,398 FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO ALEXANDER KARP'S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.1 MILLION

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS PRESIDENT STEPHEN COHEN'S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $16 MILLION

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EXECUTIVE VP SHYAM SANKAR'S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $26 MILLION

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES - PETER THIEL BENEFICIALLY OWNED 29.8% OF CO'S CLASS B SHARES PRIOR TO OFFERING

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES - STEPHEN COHEN BENEFICIALLY OWNED 3.2% OF CO'S CLASS B SHARES PRIOR TO OFFERING

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES - DO NOT ANTICIPATE PAYING ANY DIVIDENDS ON CAPITAL STOCK IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CO DOES NOT WORK WITH CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY, HAVE CHOSEN NOT TO HOST PLATFORMS IN CHINA, WHICH MAY LIMIT GROWTH PROSPECTS

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS, TO DATE, NOT HAD A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS WORKING TOWARDS BECOMING THE DEFAULT OPERATING SYSTEM ACROSS U.S. GOVERNMENT

* PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS INTEND TO PURSUE SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF GOVERNMENT WORK WITH U.S. ALLIES ABROAD Source text: https://bit.ly/3gybqWR