Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Palestine Monetary Authority: Starting to Provide Electronic Payment Services in Palestine This will Enable Citizens to Complete their Financial Transactions without Using Cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 05:04am EDT

April 28, 2020 - Palestine Monetary Authority issued today instructions to operate and provide electronic payment services, which include both e-wallet and prepaid cards.

The instructions are aimed at controlling the work and regulation of the provision of electronic payment services in Palestine, particularly the electronic wallet and payment cards services, which will be launched after the completion of the license of the first electronic payment services companies in Palestine, which will launch their services soon, and that work is underway to license other companies in the coming period.

Payment service companies, licensed by Palestine Monetary Authority, will provide electronic payment service tools that enable subscribers to complete their financial transactions, such as depositing and withdrawing money at any time, transferring money to anyone in Palestine, shopping, paying for purchases, and paying bills. This will be done through authorized agents of these companies spread across the governorates, cities and villages of the country. Any citizen can benefit from the services provided by payment services companies without requiring a bank account, with easy and quick procedures where the citizen can subscribe electronically to the service and then visit one of the company's agents only once to complete the registration and data verification process.

They include electronic payment tools provided by companies on point of sale, mobile financial services, prepaid cards, as well as an electronic wallet that is loaded onto smart devices and enables subscribers to complete their financial transactions without using cash within specified ceilings.

His Excellency the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Mr. Azzam Shawa confirmed that the work of electronic payment services companies would be subject to intensive supervision and control of Palestine Monetary Authority in order to ensure the highest degree of security, transparency and effectiveness, through specialized teams that will monitor the application of the best international standards related to electronic payment services.

Mr. Shawwa explained that the licensing of payment services companies came within the framework of Palestine Monetary Authority's strategic interest in the shift towards electronic payment methods and financial technology as they are the most effective solutions in the face of political and financial obstacles, or health like the one we are experiencing these days, and we have to reduce the dealing of cash and move to promote the use of electronic means to carry out financial transactions.

The Governor pointed out that the provision of electronic payment services would contribute effectively to the achievement of financial inclusion, and the delivery of financial services to all segments of society, as well as would provide payment services to groups that do not have bank accounts, entrepreneurs and small businesses, as well as activating the idea of e-government by providing the ingredients for its success and development in order to serve the Palestinian society in all its categories and promote the national economy.

Disclaimer

Palestine Monetary Authority published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2020 09:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aGOVERNOR OF PALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : Banks Begin Payment of Benefits to Poor Families in all Governorates
PU
05:04aThe Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets Members of the Private Sector Coordination Council to Discuss the Current Economic Situation
PU
05:04aThe Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Discusses the Mechanism of Dealing with Cheques Returned during the Emergency Period with a Delegation from the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Chamber of Commerce a
PU
05:04aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : Starting to Provide Electronic Payment Services in Palestine This will Enable Citizens to Complete their Financial Transactions without Using Cash
PU
05:04aIn the Presence of His Excellency the Governor, Bank of Palestine Signs Agreement with the Ministry of Social Development to Provide One Million Shekels to Wakfet Izz Fund
PU
04:24aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets Heads of Economic Institutions from Gaza Strip via Videoconference
PU
03:44aBWI BUILDING AND WOOD WORKER INTERNATIONAL : Indian unions submit 10-point demand to government amidst lockdown extension
PU
02:47aIndonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 million users
RE
02:35aSingapore looks to ramp up factory activities as virus curbs ease
RE
01:04aSingapore minister says RCEP trade deal on track for year-end signing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as corona..
2Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S. airlines - Buffett
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Un..
4Roche gets FDA emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody test
5U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group