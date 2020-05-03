Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Palestine Monetary Authority : The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets Heads of Economic Institutions from Gaza Strip via Videoconference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 04:24am EDT

His Excellency the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority, Mr. Azzam Shawwa, met today with the heads of economic institutions in Gaza Strip to discuss the economic situation in the light of the current crisis, which has paralyzed most economic activities.

The meeting took place via videoconference between the headquarters of Palestine Monetary Authority in Ramallah in the presence of Mr. Iyad Al-Zeitawi, Executive Director of the Financial Stability Group, Mr. Mohammed Manasrah, Executive Director of the Control and Inspection Group, Mr. Mohammed Atallah, Executive Director of Monetary Stability, Mrs. Irene Saadeh, Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Communication, and the headquarters of Palestine Trade Center (PalTrade) in Gaza, in the presence of Mr. Faisal Shawwa, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of PalTrade, Mr. Ali Hayek, President of the Businessmen's Association, Mr. Osama Kahail, Head of Contractors' Union, and Economic Expert Omar Shaaban, and Mr. Mohammed Skik, Director of Palestine Trade Center, and Dr. Ra'fat Al-Araj, Regional Supervisor of Control and Inspection at Palestine Monetary Authority in Gaza Strip.

His Excellency the Governor listened to the needs of the private sector in Gaza resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the sustainability of small enterprises, and briefed the audience on the program on which Palestine Monetary Authority as working on to stimulate the economy.

Mr. Shawwa listened to all observations from participants regarding the measures taken by Palestine Monetary Authority from the beginning of the crisis, the most important of which was the postponement of borrowers' premiums and the mechanism of dealing with cheques. Mr. Shawwa also addressed the problems and obstacles facing economic activity.

His Excellency the Governor stressed during the meeting that Palestine Monetary Authority was closely monitoring the extent to which the instructions were applied by banks, and at the same time, the extent to which citizens were obliged to pay their financial obligations, especially cheque installments.

Disclaimer

Palestine Monetary Authority published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2020 08:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aGOVERNOR OF PALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : Banks Begin Payment of Benefits to Poor Families in all Governorates
PU
05:04aThe Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets Members of the Private Sector Coordination Council to Discuss the Current Economic Situation
PU
05:04aThe Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Discusses the Mechanism of Dealing with Cheques Returned during the Emergency Period with a Delegation from the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Chamber of Commerce a
PU
05:04aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : Starting to Provide Electronic Payment Services in Palestine This will Enable Citizens to Complete their Financial Transactions without Using Cash
PU
05:04aIn the Presence of His Excellency the Governor, Bank of Palestine Signs Agreement with the Ministry of Social Development to Provide One Million Shekels to Wakfet Izz Fund
PU
04:24aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets Heads of Economic Institutions from Gaza Strip via Videoconference
PU
03:44aBWI BUILDING AND WOOD WORKER INTERNATIONAL : Indian unions submit 10-point demand to government amidst lockdown extension
PU
02:47aIndonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 million users
RE
02:35aSingapore looks to ramp up factory activities as virus curbs ease
RE
01:04aSingapore minister says RCEP trade deal on track for year-end signing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as corona..
2Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S. airlines - Buffett
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Un..
4U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown
5Roche gets FDA emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group