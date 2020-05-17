Log in
Palestine Monetary Authority : Ziyara and Shawwa Discusses the Impact of the Coronavirus Crisis on the Construction Sector

05/17/2020 | 10:31am BST

May 12, 2020 - Minister of Public Works and Housing Dr. Mohammed Ziyara discussed today with the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Mr. Azzam Shawwa the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the construction sector, especially with regard to contracting companies in Palestine.

Both Ziyara and Shawwa discussed the demands of the Contractors Union in the northern and southern governorates and the possibility of supporting affected contracting companies during the emergency period through:

• Urge banks to provide banking facilities to contracting companies and reschedule their debts, in accordance with each bank's credit policy.

• Contracting companies benefit from the concessional loan program announced by the government and Palestine Monetary Authority.

• Consider positively the classification of contracting companies on the system of cheques returned during the emergency period through consensual settlements and pleas from banks.

• Increasing the working hours of banks, especially in the southern governorates.

Both Ziyara and Shawwa confirmed that these measures were being implemented in both the northern and southern governorates.

Disclaimer

Palestine Monetary Authority published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 09:30:06 UTC
