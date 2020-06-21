Palestine Monetary Authority : and Palestine Capital Market Authority Launch the Financial Inclusion Website in Palestine

Palestine Monetary Authority and Palestine Capital Market Authority launched today the financial inclusion website ( www.financialinclusion.ps ), which is a communication channel and a major source of information on financial inclusion in Palestine.

Built on the most modern technological environments, the website is a platform for all initiatives related to raising awareness of the financial sector in both banking and non-banking sectors, containing data on measuring the levels of financial inclusion and financial services available in Palestine and their mechanism of access and use.

Through their leadership of the National Financial Inclusion Committee and through their launch of this website, Palestine Monetary Authority and Palestine Capital Market Authority seek to introduce financial inclusion and its objectives, and to publish awareness guidance and messages to all segments of society, specifically marginalized and financially excluded groups, in addition to introducing awareness campaigns and initiatives implemented by Palestine Monetary Authority and Palestine Capital Market Authority during previous years.

The website allows visitors to participate interactively and navigate through links on the home page to several sites related to financial inclusion, as well as the possibility of asking questions using the email provided by the website to communicate with the public.

It is worth mentioning that the launch of this site comes as one of the steps of implementing the national strategy for financial inclusion in Palestine, which was launched in 2018 and aimed to 'develop the financial sector to meet the financial needs to improve living conditions, enhance social welfare and increase financial inclusion rates in Palestine' by enhancing the role of the financial sector in providing financial services and products that meet the needs of targeted groups of society, increasing access and use of financial services and products rates for different groups of society, and spreading financial awareness to achieve sustainable development, improving living conditions and reducing the risks of the informal sector and the financial exclusion of certain segments of society.