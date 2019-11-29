Log in
Palestine: The WFTU commemorates Yasser Arafat the eternal leader of Palestine

0
11/29/2019

An International Delegation of the WFTU composed by delegates from Turkey, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Palestine headed by Ali Riza Küçükosmanoğlu, Member of the WFTU Presidential Council, paid tribute to the eternal leader of Palestine, Yasser Arafat, in Ramallah.

The visit took place in the framework of a 2-day program of the WFTU International Delegation on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29th.

The program continues today with rich activities and meetings with militant Palestinian trade unionists.

WFTU - World Federation of Trade Unions published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:47:03 UTC
