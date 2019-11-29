Palestine: The WFTU commemorates Yasser Arafat the eternal leader of Palestine

An International Delegation of the WFTU composed by delegates from Turkey, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Palestine headed by Ali Riza Küçükosmanoğlu, Member of the WFTU Presidential Council, paid tribute to the eternal leader of Palestine, Yasser Arafat, in Ramallah.

The visit took place in the framework of a 2-day program of the WFTU International Delegation on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29th.

The program continues today with rich activities and meetings with militant Palestinian trade unionists.