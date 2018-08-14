Palette Accounts Payable Automation Software Partner Surpasses $2 Billion Mark

EchoVera, an accounts payable automation solutions provider and Palette partner, has processed over $2 Billion of invoices for clients including Canadian North, the Boston Globe, and Clublink

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / EchoVera, an AP automation solutions provider in North America, surpassed the $2 Billion invoice processing mark for the organizations it serves in Europe, Australia, the USA, and Canada. EchoVera uses Palette AP automation technology for invoice processing, approval workflow, automated 2 and 3 way matching, and a complete audit trail for auditing purposes.

Palette?s approval workflow software gives employees visibility into invoice status and lets them approve invoices through email and mobile devices. Palette also automates the matching of invoices, purchase orders and goods receipts, as well as invoices that are matched to contracts for recurring expenses.

The Palette AP automation platform complies with rigorous standards and regulations such as SOC2, HIPPA, GDPR and PEPPOL.

Ralf Leitner, CEO of EchoVera said, ?Palette AP Automation is extremely powerful and can be configured to the most demanding business processes inside the finance departments of our customers. Users find it intuitive to use as it easily adapts to different roles within any organization. As well, it seamlessly integrates with popular ERPs such as NetSuite, SAP Business One, Dynamics, Intaact, QAD, and Sage.?

Key to automating the business processes of Accounts Payable departments is an efficient digital capture system, seamless integration to the ERP, and an approval workflow that is highly configurable.

According to the latest Paystream report, companies find that 89% of the invoices they receive is either paper or email. To handle both of these formats, EchoVera has digital capture technology that complements Palette.

Intelligent OCR takes paper or emailed invoices and intuitively captures the invoice field data. It can handle electronic formats such as PDF, EDI, XML, TIFF and more. The accuracy rate for paper is 95% and 100% for electronic formats.

Intelligent OCR and Palette AP Automation require minimal I.T. resources and are available on-premise or in the Cloud.

About EchoVera:

EchoVera Inc. provides Intelligent OCR, AP Automation, Purchase Automation & Spend Management solutions to organizations looking to reduce costs and increase the efficiency of their financial operations. EchoVera brings over 30 years experience to clients worldwide.

For more information about Echovera: http://echovera.ca

About Palette

Palette is a leading provider of Accounts Payable Automation, with 3,500 clients worldwide and approval ratings of 95%. Palette is a global solution for companies with multiple ERPs, multiple countries, currencies and tax rules. Customers get unlimited users with no user license costs, bulletproof compliance control and minimal I.T. involvement.

Palette is the AP automation platform behind solutions offered by international banks, accounting firms, and ERP managed service providers worldwide.

To learn more about Palette Accounts Payable Automation: https://www.palettesoftware.com

