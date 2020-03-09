Log in
Paligo Secures Growth Financing to Scale Cutting-edge SaaS-based Technical Documentation Solution

03/09/2020 | 07:43am EDT

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paligo, provider of groundbreaking cloud-based content management and authoring solution for the technical documentation market, announced today that it has raised funding from investment firm Alfvén & Didrikson. The investment will enable Paligo to ramp up sales, marketing, and customer success, and speed up development of more innovative features to help companies solve content management and technical documentation challenges.

Tiyam Afshari and Ken Liebkind of Alfvén & Didrikson have led the work on the investment, and both will join the company's Board of Directors. Tiyam comments: "We are genuinely excited to be able to support the Paligo team in this journey to change the game of technical documentation. The product has grown at an impressively rapid pace since its launch in 2016. With a wide variety of customers all around the world currently using the product it has already established a truly global footprint."

Paligo provides technical writers with an all-in-one solution for seamless global collaboration on technical documentation, with powerful content reuse features to ensure consistent, accurate, and high-quality content, and significantly reduce documentation time to market.

"Paligo empowers technical writers with an unparalleled level of control for managing complex documentation, and with this investment we will be able to take the product to the next level and deliver even more of what we know the technical communication market wants," says Paligo CEO and co-founder Anders Svensson.

About Paligo

Founded in 2015, Paligo is based in Sweden, with an additional office in Ireland. The founders, Anders Svensson and Frank Arensmeier, brought with them many years of experience from the technical documentation industry. Seeing a gap in the market for a modern cloud-based solution in this space, they set out to create the ideal component content management software for technical writers. The product attained international traction at an early stage, and today companies of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 100 Enterprises, use Paligo to improve their documentation processes, save time and money on content reuse, and collaborate on content globally. For more information, visit https://paligo.net.

About Alfvén & Didrikson

Alfvén & Didrikson is an active and long-term backer of passionate entrepreneurs and teams with international growth ambitions. Since the start in 2010, the firm has focused on making investments in fast-growing Northern European companies, such as Trustly, Acast, Mentimeter and Quinyx. For further information about the team and the investments, please see https://www.alfvendidrikson.com/

Media Contact:

Anders Svensson
anders.svensson@paligo.net
+46-70-815-99-02

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paligo-ab/r/paligo-secures-growth-financing-to-scale-cutting-edge-saas-based-technical-documentation-solution,c3055114

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paligo-secures-growth-financing-to-scale-cutting-edge-saas-based-technical-documentation-solution-301019673.html

SOURCE Paligo AB


© PRNewswire 2020
