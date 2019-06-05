Log in
Palladium : Positive Impact Summit Speakers to Share First-Hand Account of How to Drive Lasting Change

06/05/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Shamina Singh, President of Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, and Christina Cassotis, CEO of Allegheny County Airport Authority, to describe what it really takes to drive impact at scale

Joining the roster of influential speakers at Palladium’s Positive Impact Summit on June 25, 2019 in New York City will be two inspiring leaders whose work demonstrates that real, large-scale programs that can change the world are often driven by local solutions.

Global impact firm Palladium is pleased to announce that Shamina Singh, President of Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, and Christina Cassotis, CEO of Allegheny County Airport Authority, which operates Pittsburgh International Airport, will share their personal thoughts on what it means to take on the world’s greatest challenges both profitably and sustainably — the focus of this year’s Palladium summit.

“We are thrilled to add these talented women to our agenda. Summit attendees will be inspired and equipped with practical tools as they explore what has worked in the real world to achieve sustainable impact at scale,” said Palladium CEO Christopher Hirst.

These leaders, who will be interviewed by Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta, the summit’s master of ceremonies, prove that local impact efforts can scale.

As founder and president of the philanthropic hub of Mastercard, Singh is working to connect hundreds of millions of people around the world who don’t have access to the traditional financial system. This includes finding ways for families to purchase small amounts of electricity at a time or to pay for transportation beyond their neighborhoods to access better jobs or education. Her session will look at the importance of connecting small-scale and start-up entrepreneurs to markets, institutional know-how, and capital.

Cassotis is known for her vision and role in effecting a rapid and significant turnaround of the Pittsburgh International Airport after it lost its status as a hub for major carriers. Her efforts in revitalizing the airport have positively impacted the greater Pittsburgh community, which has undergone an economic renewal following the collapse of the steel industry. At the Palladium event, Cassotis will discuss the vision and partnerships that led to the transformation of the Pittsburgh International Airport and the region it serves.

Singh and Cassotis join an inspiring list of speakers from Syngenta, Harvard Business School, Kaiser Permanente, UN Capital Development Fund, and more.

The summit will be held at the Westin New York in Times Square. The full agenda may be viewed here. Registration information is available here.

For press passes, please contact Emily Stoermer at BackBay Communications at emily.stoermer@backbaycommunications.com or 617-391-0801.

Flash sale tickets may be available for a limited time. Please follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter for more information, or contact summit@thepalladiumgroup.com.

About Palladium

Palladium is a global impact firm, working to link social progress and commercial growth. For the past 53 years, we’ve been helping our clients to see the world as interconnected – by creating strategies, building partnerships, and implementing programs that have a lasting social and financial impact. We simply call this “Positive Impact.”

We work with corporations, governments, investors, communities, and civil society. With a global network operating in over 90 countries, Palladium is in the business of making the world a better place. www.thepalladiumgroup.com


© Business Wire 2019
