Palladium : Positive Impact Summit Speakers to Share First-Hand Account of How to Drive Lasting Change

Joining the roster of influential speakers at Palladium’s Positive
Impact Summit on June 25, 2019 in New York City will be two
inspiring leaders whose work demonstrates that real, large-scale
programs that can change the world are often driven by local solutions.
Global impact firm Palladium
is pleased to announce that Shamina
Singh, President of Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, and Christina
Cassotis, CEO of Allegheny County Airport Authority, which operates
Pittsburgh International Airport, will share their personal thoughts on
what it means to take on the world’s greatest challenges both profitably
and sustainably — the focus of this year’s Palladium summit.
“We are thrilled to add these talented women to our agenda. Summit
attendees will be inspired and equipped with practical tools as they
explore what has worked in the real world to achieve sustainable impact
at scale,” said Palladium CEO Christopher Hirst.
These leaders, who will be interviewed by Fast Company
Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta, the summit’s master of ceremonies,
prove that local impact efforts can scale.
As founder and president of the philanthropic hub of Mastercard, Singh
is working to connect hundreds of millions of people around the world
who don’t have access to the traditional financial system. This includes
finding ways for families to purchase small amounts of electricity at a
time or to pay for transportation beyond their neighborhoods to access
better jobs or education. Her session will look at the importance of
connecting small-scale and start-up entrepreneurs to markets,
institutional know-how, and capital.
Cassotis is known for her vision and role in effecting a rapid and
significant turnaround of the Pittsburgh International Airport after it
lost its status as a hub for major carriers. Her efforts in revitalizing
the airport have positively impacted the greater Pittsburgh community,
which has undergone an economic renewal following the collapse of the
steel industry. At the Palladium event, Cassotis will discuss the vision
and partnerships that led to the transformation of the Pittsburgh
International Airport and the region it serves.
Singh and Cassotis join an inspiring list of speakers from Syngenta,
Harvard Business School, Kaiser Permanente, UN Capital Development Fund,
and more.
The summit will be held at the Westin New York in Times Square. The full
agenda may be viewed here.
Registration information is available here.
