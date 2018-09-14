SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Pallets Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005520/en/
Pallets Market: Wooden Pallets, Plastic Pallets, Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Selection Insights, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)
Stringent protocols to enforce food safety compliance and
reusability are prompting buyers from the end-user industries, including
food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and groceries adopt sustainable
material handling options. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for
plastic pallets, which is consequently accelerating the spend growth
momentum of the pallets market.
“It is advised to conduct periodic evaluation of the pallets’ quality
to monitor instances of product defects recalls or returns to
analyze the consistency in product quality,” says SpendEdge
procurement expert Tridib Bora.
Request
a FREE sample report to get actionable insights into the
supply market to procure wooden pallets and plastic pallets at the best
market price. This report also offers access to the procurement expert’s
guide to devise an effective procurement strategy that fulfills the your
organization’s procurement goals.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
pallets market.
-
Stringent protocols to enforce food safety compliance and reusability.
-
The growth of the e-commerce and retail sectors across the world.
-
Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work
directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized
information! Get
in touch
|
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report
purchases. Buy two reports and
get the third one for free.
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the logistics,
warehousing and transportation offer an in-depth analysis of
the supplier operational capability and supplier cost structure. The
reports give a detailed overview of the total cost of ownership during
the category procurement procedure. Additionally, in this procurement
report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the
buyers and the suppliers.
Report scope snapshot: Pallets market
Market insights
-
Global category spend
-
Category spend growth
-
Spend segmentation by region
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download
a FREE sample
Cost-saving opportunities
-
Supplier side levers
-
Buyer side levers
-
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
-
Want customized information? Get
in touch
Suppliers selection
-
Supplier selection criteria
-
Service level agreement
-
Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
-
To view this report’s table of contents, Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape,
markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a
button. Start
your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005520/en/