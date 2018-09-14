Log in
Pallets Market: Wooden Pallets, Plastic Pallets, Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Selection Insights, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

09/14/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Pallets Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005520/en/

Pallets Market: Wooden Pallets, Plastic Pallets, Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Selection Insights, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)

Stringent protocols to enforce food safety compliance and reusability are prompting buyers from the end-user industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and groceries adopt sustainable material handling options. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for plastic pallets, which is consequently accelerating the spend growth momentum of the pallets market.

“It is advised to conduct periodic evaluation of the pallets’ quality to monitor instances of product defects recalls or returns to analyze the consistency in product quality,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Request a FREE sample report to get actionable insights into the supply market to procure wooden pallets and plastic pallets at the best market price. This report also offers access to the procurement expert’s guide to devise an effective procurement strategy that fulfills the your organization’s procurement goals.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the pallets market.

  • Stringent protocols to enforce food safety compliance and reusability.
  • The growth of the e-commerce and retail sectors across the world.
  • Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized information! Get in touch
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation offer an in-depth analysis of the supplier operational capability and supplier cost structure. The reports give a detailed overview of the total cost of ownership during the category procurement procedure. Additionally, in this procurement report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

Report scope snapshot: Pallets market

Market insights

  • Global category spend
  • Category spend growth
  • Spend segmentation by region
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Cost-saving opportunities

  • Supplier side levers
  • Buyer side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • Want customized information? Get in touch

Suppliers selection

  • Supplier selection criteria
  • Service level agreement
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.


© Business Wire 2018
