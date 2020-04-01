Palm Tree Expands Capabilities to Include Capital Markets and Special Situations Advisory

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC, a consulting and advisory firm focused exclusively on M&A and the private equity investment cycle, today announced an expansion of its services to include transactional and full-service solutions for capital markets and special situations needs.

"Palm Tree now offers expertise as lending and restructuring professionals so sponsors can focus their bandwidth on mitigating portfolio issues and deploying capital," said Stephen Rossi, a Managing Director of Palm Tree. "Given the economic situation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the coming months will be challenging for everyone. We're here to be a sounding board for our clients and private equity colleagues as we navigate through this together."

Rossi is a senior lending and private equity professional with over two decades of experience structuring and managing direct loan and private equity investments. During his career at Bank of America, Platinum Equity, and CounterPoint Capital Partners he has closed over 100 transactions totaling over $10 billion in value. Rossi joined Palm Tree in mid-2019 and leads the firm's capital markets and special situations advisory practices from its Los Angeles office.

As firms seek liquidity, including protection under the $2T CARES act, Rossi and his team at Palm Tree will provide guidance in accessing assistance alongside existing loan structures. "Right now, firms need restructuring to manage the current shutdown," said Rossi. "Soon, however, opportunities will arise for M&A activity, recapitalizations, and growth. We have the experience and expertise to support our clients throughout market cycles."

The new capital markets and special situations advisory practices enable Palm Tree to serve clients in an expanded capacity, providing advisory and expertise for more of its clients' transactional needs. In addition to providing transactional advisory services and outsourced capital markets solutions, Palm Tree offers restructuring and workout support for sponsor-backed and privately held businesses.

"Our mission has always been to serve as a trusted advisor to our private equity clients with the transaction, transition and transformation of their assets," said Pardis Nasseri, Managing Director and President of Palm Tree. "We are now well positioned to provide further support to clients by bundling our new capital markets and special situations advisory capabilities with our existing services."

About Palm Tree LLC

Palm Tree is an M&A consulting and advisory firm focused on transactions, transitions, and transformations. It was born out of private equity and purpose-built to provide custom solutions in complex situations, such as carve-outs and challenging integrations. Trusted through the entire M&A process, Palm Tree gives its private equity and corporate clients clarity to anticipate, act, and respond decisively to M&A opportunities. Its outcomes reduce deal friction, increase business performance, and create value.

Founded in 2010, Palm Tree has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. It has worked on over 140 deals across 4 continents with aggregate transaction values of more than $24B.

More information in our corporate video, on PalmTreeLLC.com, and on LinkedIn.

