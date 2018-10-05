Palmer College of Chiropractic, the founding college of the chiropractic profession, selects eClinicalWorks for its more than 2,000 students and 158 faculty members across 10 clinics

eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announced that Palmer College of Chiropractic has selected the eClinicalWorks cloud-centric EHR for its more than 2,000 students and 158 faculty members, across 10 clinics. eClinicalWorks was selected because its flexible and customizable solutions offer a seamless exchange of patient information that promotes more effective care and better outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005099/en/

Palmer College of Chiropractic is Transitioning to the eClinicalWorks Cloud-Centric EHR to Promote a Seamless Exchange of Patient Information (Photo: Business Wire)

The mission of Palmer College of Chiropractic is to promote learning, deliver healthcare, engage its communities, and advance knowledge through research.

“In order to deliver more than 170,000 patient visits annually, we required a system that could provide high-quality integrated documentation,” said Ron Boesch D.C., executive dean of Palmer College of Chiropractic Clinics. “eClinicalWorks was selected because of its technological flexibility. It allows us to establish a single database for patient records. It’ll combine our clinical and billing services, while also integrating with educational curriculum. Our students will now have the skills to better understand clinical documentation, quality control and regulatory guidelines.”

eClinicalWorks will provide Palmer College of Chiropractic Clinics the latest version of the core EHR to streamline and improve overall efficiency and communications and encourage preventive care for its patients. The cloud-centric EHR solution will empower the organization to streamline and automate processes for more effective patient treatment.

The eClinicalWorks EHR will:

Provide a fully integrated technology platform for each patient’s records.

Improve Palmer College of Chiropractic’s operational efficiencies.

Help ensure delivery of high-quality, evidence-based care to every patient.

Give patients tools to improve their access to care, promoting deeper involvement and better medical outcomes.

“eClinicalWorks is excited to partner with Palmer College of Chiropractic and Academic Affairs to provide the technology to enhance the delivery of quality care and expand its position in the marketplace,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “With our ongoing commitment to innovation, the cloud-centric EHR will support Palmer’s paradigm of care. The technology will assist in establishing cycles of care that will help providers and students be at the forefront of their profession by better understanding patient needs, accurately gauging risk, and promoting more effective treatment and better outcomes.”

About Palmer College of Chiropractic

Palmer College of Chiropractic is the founding college of the chiropractic profession and is known as The Trusted Leader in Chiropractic Education®. It was founded in 1897, in Davenport, Iowa, by D.D. Palmer, the discoverer of chiropractic. Palmer College of Chiropractic has more than 2,000 students at its campuses in Davenport, Iowa; Port Orange, Fla.; and San Jose, Calif.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.

eClinicalWorks is a trademark of eClinicalWorks, LLC. All other trademarks or service marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005099/en/