eClinicalWorks®,
a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announced that Palmer
College of Chiropractic has selected the eClinicalWorks
cloud-centric EHR for its more than 2,000 students and 158 faculty
members, across 10 clinics. eClinicalWorks was selected because its
flexible and customizable solutions offer a seamless exchange of patient
information that promotes more effective care and better outcomes.
Palmer College of Chiropractic is Transitioning to the eClinicalWorks Cloud-Centric EHR to Promote a Seamless Exchange of Patient Information (Photo: Business Wire)
The mission of Palmer College of Chiropractic is to promote learning,
deliver healthcare, engage its communities, and advance knowledge
through research.
“In order to deliver more than 170,000 patient visits annually, we
required a system that could provide high-quality integrated
documentation,” said Ron Boesch D.C., executive dean of Palmer College
of Chiropractic Clinics. “eClinicalWorks was selected because of its
technological flexibility. It allows us to establish a single database
for patient records. It’ll combine our clinical and billing services,
while also integrating with educational curriculum. Our students will
now have the skills to better understand clinical documentation, quality
control and regulatory guidelines.”
eClinicalWorks will provide Palmer College of Chiropractic Clinics the
latest version of the core EHR to streamline and improve overall
efficiency and communications and encourage preventive care for its
patients. The cloud-centric EHR solution will empower the organization
to streamline and automate processes for more effective patient
treatment.
The eClinicalWorks EHR will:
-
Provide a fully integrated technology platform for each patient’s
records.
-
Improve Palmer College of Chiropractic’s operational efficiencies.
-
Help ensure delivery of high-quality, evidence-based care to every
patient.
-
Give patients tools to improve their access to care, promoting deeper
involvement and better medical outcomes.
“eClinicalWorks is excited to partner with Palmer College of
Chiropractic and Academic Affairs to provide the technology to enhance
the delivery of quality care and expand its position in the
marketplace,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks.
“With our ongoing commitment to innovation, the cloud-centric EHR will
support Palmer’s paradigm of care. The technology will assist in
establishing cycles of care that will help providers and students be at
the forefront of their profession by better understanding patient needs,
accurately gauging risk, and promoting more effective treatment and
better outcomes.”
About Palmer College of Chiropractic
Palmer College of
Chiropractic is the founding college of the chiropractic profession and
is known as The Trusted Leader in Chiropractic Education®.
It was founded in 1897, in Davenport, Iowa, by D.D. Palmer, the
discoverer of chiropractic. Palmer College of Chiropractic has more than
2,000 students at its campuses in Davenport, Iowa; Port Orange, Fla.;
and San Jose, Calif.
About eClinicalWorks
eClinicalWorks® is a
privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000
physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers
include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers,
departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten
years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS
Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record
implementation. The company is second largest in the country for
e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has
additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California,
Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com,
Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.
eClinicalWorks is a trademark of eClinicalWorks, LLC. All other
trademarks or service marks contained herein are the property of their
respective owners.
