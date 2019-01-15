Log in
PanTerra Continues Push into the Healthcare Space through Customer and Partner Successes

01/15/2019 | 10:07am EST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra Networks, the leading provider of unified cloud services for mid-market enterprises, today announced two new clients successes in the healthcare space where HIPAA compliance is paramount.  The opportunities were spearheaded by valued PanTerra partner Softek, a Jenne affiliate.  The first customer, Dickson Medical Associates, unified their eight locations using Streams, into a single comprehensive cloud-based communications platform incorporating a single dialing plan and unique location auto attendants for their 250+ employees.  The second customer, Vanguard Health Services, had thirteen locations and 270 employees on disparate phone systems which lacked adequate tools to share information seamlessly.  With PanTerra Streams, Vanguard was able to create a uniform dialing plan with consistent team messaging rooms, cloud-based file sharing and uniform web conferencing to unite the company knowledge-base and promote better team interactions.  Faster and more accurate responses to customers, partners and other employees were gained as a result of the PanTerra deployment, and with PanTerra’s multiple billing center capabilities, even cost tracking and management was improved. 

John Wenick, Vice President with Softek was quoted saying, “We were a fairly new partner with PanTerra when we deployed the Dickson Medical Associates account but quickly found their solution compelling and would fit our other customer, Vanguard Health Services, nicely.  Streams’ feature richness, HIPAA compliance and intuitive interface as well as PanTerra’s professional and experienced staff significantly reduced our ramp time allowing us to confidently win these two customers out of the gate.”

John Fick, Chief Financial Officer with Vanguard, was quoted saying, "PanTerra put us light years ahead of how we were operating with our old phone system, bringing in necessary HIPAA compliant security and much needed tools to improve our daily collaboration.  Not only did we save money but with the improved technology, we are able to communicate more efficiently internally among our facilities and externally with third party constituents.”

Arthur Chang, PanTerra President and CEO, said, “We continue to hear from the healthcare community that our full end-to-end HIPAA compliance and all-in-one customizable cloud communications platform remain key differentiators for customers and partners looking to move their communications to the cloud.  We remain excited and committed to the healthcare market segment.”

About Softek
SOFTEK Technology Services is a family owned company based in Middle Tennessee for the past 12 years.  Led by a USAF veteran, we employ industry certified professionals who can address your IT needs in plain language.  Our specialty is providing Managed Services to our clients at a fixed monthly cost. We are your company’s IT department.  SOFTEK Technology Services takes pride in our personable and immediate response to your needs.  Whether it’s ensuring your communication circuits are adequate and fairly priced or providing your new VoIP telephone system, you can trust that we will be there for your business IT needs.

About Vanguard Health Services, LLC          
Vanguard is a leader in the long-term care industry. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Vanguard facilities are dedicated to providing rehabilitation and skilled-nursing for patients recovering from surgery, illness or injury.  The history of innovative programs and services has been guided by Vanguard’s overall mission, vision and values, and long-term care facilities all exceed federal, state and company guidelines.

About PanTerra
PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team messaging, contact center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams, its unified cloud solution. Streams is a business-class, HIPAA secure, ultra-reliable, futureproof unified cloud service that can be custom configured on a user by user basis and consistently deployed world-wide.

Streams includes unified communications and team messaging services that can upgrade or replace an enterprise's existing communications and team messaging infrastructure with a next-generation cloud-based solution and SmartBox, its HIPAA secure, enterprise cloud file storage, sync & share service.

With PanTerra's Unified Cloud Service solution, enterprises consolidate their cloud services, gain the highest levels of security, scalability, reliability, availability, quality of service, service level agreement and support while significantly lowering their total cost of operations and IT administration complexities. PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com.

PanTerra Media Contact
David Immethun
Sr. Director of Marketing
408.457.8941
dimmethun@panterranetworks.com

