PanTheryx, a biotechnology company committed to realizing the potential of novel interventions to address a wide range of serious GI microbiome related health conditions, announced today the results of two new studies of its flagship product DiaResQ® at its first annual scientific symposium for clinicians. The symposium titled “DiaResQ: A Scientific Update” presented the findings along with case studies from around the globe. The meeting was held at the Shangri La Hotel in Bangkok over two days, March 1-2.

According to the World Health Organization, diarrhea is the second leading cause of death for children under five, with an estimated 1.7 billion cases of childhood diarrhea occurring each year. More than 80% of the cases occur in developing countries, including those in Africa and South Asia. Standard of care is limited, and primarily focused on symptom relief and preventing dehydration.

DiaResQ is a nutritional intervention that contains immune factors, micronutrients, and macronutrients that work with the body to address the underlying cause of diarrhea. In clinical trials, DiaResQ resolved a majority of cases of pediatric diarrhea after one day of use. No serious adverse events attributable to DiaResQ have been reported in its clinical trials that have collectively enrolled over 1,000 children and adults.

“We’re excited to bring together our international partners and key opinion leaders to share the latest scientific substantiation of the safety and efficacy of DiaResQ,” said Scott Hyman, senior vice president at PanTheryx. “It’s vital that we continue to make progress in addressing diarrhea, one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. We are working closely with clinicians and our partners to educate the medical community about the benefits of DiaResQ and ensure it’s available to everyone, especially children who are most at risk.”

About “DiaResQ: A Scientific Update” symposium

Attended by clinicians and KOLs from the international community, the symposium was moderated by Dr. Alan Greene, MD. A renowned pediatrician, author and international TEDx speaker, Dr. Greene is a leading authority on child health and wellness and a leading voice in health innovation.

The latest clinical insights into DiaResQ were shared in the following study presentations and case studies:

Clinical studies

“An Open Label Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Acceptability of DiaResQ in Children with Acute Childhood Diarrheal Disease” Presented by Iqbal Memon, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Department Head, Sir Syed Hospital, Pakistan

Study was a prospective, multicenter, randomized, open label study to assess the impact of DiaResQ on acute diarrhea in children age 6 months to 4 years.

528 patients were enrolled, and randomized to receive standard of care or standard of care plus DiaResQ.

Primary outcome measures included improvement in the frequency of diarrhea and vomiting, and improvement in stool consistency.

Patients given the standard of care plus DiaResQ showed a statistically significant improvement in the stool frequency, stool consistency, and hydration status compared to standard of care alone. The product was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported.

“A Comparative Study on the Efficacy of Colostrum and Whole Egg Blend Dietary Supplementation with Standard Therapy versus Standard Therapy Alone In the Management of Acute Watery Non-bloody Diarrhea In Children Aged 1 to 5 Years Old” Presented by Jennie Ang Wong, MD, Fe del Mundo Medical Center Philippines, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila-Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center Philippines

Study was a prospective, randomized, open label study to evaluate the efficacy of DiaResQ with standard therapy vs standard therapy alone in the management of acute watery non-bloody diarrhea.

128 patients age 1-5 were enrolled, and half (n=64) were systematically assigned to the control group and the other half to receive standard of care plus DiaResQ.

Primary outcomes measures included stool frequency, stool consistency, duration of illness, and doctor reported improved well-being.

Patients given the standard of care plus DiaResQ showed a significant improvement in the frequency of diarrhea, improvement in stool consistency, shortened duration of illness, and improved doctor reported well-being. No serious adverse events were reported.

Case studies

Case studies were presented by:

John Oliveros , MD, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics Department, Jose P. Rizal College of Medicine, Xavier University, Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines. This case study shared Dr. Oliveros’s experience using DiaResQ in a clinical setting.

, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics Department, Jose P. Rizal College of Medicine, Xavier University, Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines. This case study shared Dr. Oliveros’s experience using DiaResQ in a clinical setting. Dr. Ameleen Bangayan, MD, Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Davao Doctors Hospital and Davao Medical Center. Dr. Bangayan shared her experience using DiaResQ at her medical center in the Philippines.

Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Davao Doctors Hospital and Davao Medical Center. Dr. Bangayan shared her experience using DiaResQ at her medical center in the Philippines. Dr. Rifa Atuzzaqiyah, Pediatrician, RSUD Dr. Soedjono, Selong, Lombok Timur, NTB, Indonesia. This case study explored the use of DiaResQ to support disaster relief efforts in Indonesia after the 2018 Lombok earthquake.

About DiaResQ

DiaResQ was recognized as one of thirty leading healthcare innovations with great promise to transform global health by 2030 and to help accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals health targets.

DiaResQ was recognized as one of thirty leading healthcare innovations with great promise to transform global health by 2030 and to help accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals health targets.

About PanTheryx

PanTheryx is a biotechnology company committed to realizing the potential of novel interventions to address a wide range of serious GI microbiome related health conditions. The company is also the premier supplier of bovine colostrum, and leverages its vertical integration to develop and commercialize first-in-class therapeutics, with products developed from its patented technology platform spanning the range of nutritional interventions to biologics. Founded in 2007, PanTheryx is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has production facilities in Phoenix, AZ, and Ripon, CA.

