PanaCast® 3 - World's First Intelligent Panoramic Video Collaboration Device with Three 13 Megapixel Cameras - Debuts at CES 2019

PanaCast 3, featuring built-in Intelligent Vision software, delivers the
PanaCast fundamentals of 180° video, audio and AI/data coverage for just
$895.
Altia
Systems, creators of PanaCast® 2, the world's first 180°
Panoramic-4K Plug-and-Play video camera system, today announced the
introduction of PanaCast®
3, the world’s first intelligent panoramic video system with ~40
Megapixels capacity for today’s generation of distributed teams.
PanaCast 3 integrates three 13-megapixel cameras, stereo microphones and
advanced software to deliver 100% video coverage, 100% audio capture and
100% data sensing.
The portable, easy-to-use system made its formal debut at Pepcom’s
Digital Experience event and will be demonstrated at CES 2019 at Booth
MP25677 in South Hall 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
PanaCast 3 easily mounts on top of any digital display or on a wall with
available mounting hardware. The USB-C connection allows connection to
any compatible device or display for instant setup and mobile meeting
capability. PanaCast 3 is compatible with all of today’s leading
collaboration software providers, including Microsoft Teams, Skype,
Zoom, Cisco WebEx, Slack, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, join.me and more.
“From huddle rooms to Fortune 500 board rooms and auditoriums,
PanaCast 3 provides the ultimate video collaboration experience to help
teams communicate better, build trust and accelerate business,” said
Aurangzeb Khan, President and CEO of Altia Systems. “In addition to
enhanced video and audio performance, the PanaCast 3 system provides
accurate AI data, which is critical for companies to improve
participants’ experience autonomously, automate workflows, and generate
data lakes of valid information.”
Launching at an unprecedented industry price point of $895, PanaCast 3
uses three 13-megapixel cameras working as one via the PanaCast Vision
Processor to capture the entire room on video, a digital signal
processor and two omnidirectional microphones with 40% better separation
for enhanced audio and an advanced multi-sensor AI array that has
built-in capabilities to detect people. PanaCast 3 delivers crystal
clear video over a 180-degree field of view at Panoramic-4K resolution
(3840x1080), without the distortion of ultra-wide angle or fisheye lens
cameras. PanaCast 3 lets users include all team members in their
conversations and utilize every seat in their rooms or collaboration
spaces, with lossless zoom up to 6x and real-time video stitching just
18 inches from the camera.
Representing an outstanding value, PanaCast 3 is the company’s first
model to come standard with Intelligent Zoom™, which autonomously
adjusts the field of view to include everyone in the conversation, and
the PanaCast API, which enables developers and partners to query the
system for real-time information, such as people count data. PanaCast
Vivid™, which maximizes video performance from rooms with widely varying
light conditions, will also be delivered at no additional cost for
PanaCast 3 customers in an upcoming release. Intelligent Zoom, PanaCast
Vivid and PanaCast API are part of PanaCast’s Intelligent Vision 2.0
suite of edge AI software products for the PanaCast line of camera
systems.
According to Altia Systems Director of Engineering, Yashket Gupta,
“PanaCast 3’s leading-edge cameras and microphones, fourth-generation
stitching technology and Intelligent Vision software work as one to
ensure optimal performance. Now any room, no matter the size or number
of participants, can be used to video conference with wall-to-wall
coverage in Panoramic-4K video.”
In addition to the real-time video enhancing features of Intelligent
Vision, PanaCast 3’s built-in people detection technologies enable
system-wide data analytics by capturing accurate usage and occupancy
information that can be used to automate workflows. “As AV and IT become
more and more integrated, the need for accurate data and metrics
increases,” Khan added. “Our customers value the fact that - in addition
to top-tier video and audio - we uniquely provide wall-to-wall data
coverage, making PanaCast the ideal device for modern video
communications.”
To deliver the most accurate data, Altia Systems partnered with Intel to
develop Advanced People Detection and Counting technology, and provides
data free of cost via the PanaCast API, or with built-in capabilities in
the latest version of the PanaCast Vision app. The AI software utilizes
a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) to count the number of people on
camera, up to 40 feet away, and provide searchable data which
organizations can use to inform decisions on calendar management, room
utilization and resource management, or to automate facility assets such
as TV monitors, lights, videoconferencing equipment and more. The CNN
inference engine is highly optimized for Intel® Core™ processor-based
PCs and the Panoramic-4K video of PanaCast cameras. The technology is
available through the PanaCast API built for the Windows operating
system and can be used for large areas like classrooms, auditoriums and
general gatherings.
“The PanaCast 3 system proves that, in the world of video conferencing,
every inch and every pixel counts,” Gupta said. “By developing the
latest camera technologies and a super-optimized multi-camera array, we
have improved every aspect of video capture and performance, cutting the
minimum stitching distance in half, doubling the zoom capability and
increasing the native capture resolution by 300 percent. It extends the
unique value proposition of PanaCast, while retaining simple
Plug-and-Play operation to eliminate costly set up and training.”
More than 1,600 companies have already chosen PanaCast as their video
collaboration technology solution, including Uber, which last year
deployed more than 850 PanaCast cameras in huddle rooms and conference
rooms to connect employees in hundreds of offices around the world. See https://www.panacast.com/customer-stories/
for more information.
PanaCast 2, now widely deployed with Fortune 2000 companies and global
corporations, continues forward and will receive ongoing enhancements in
future updates, for example, with the fourth-generation stitching
technology which will be integrated in an upcoming firmware release.
Concurrent with this launch, PanaCast 2 price is being reduced to $795.
About Altia Systems
Altia
Systems® is a venture-backed company based in Cupertino,
CA., and is the creator of the PanaCast® systems and
Intelligent Vision software products. Funded by Intel Capital and other
leading investors, Altia Systems’ PanaCast solutions deliver real-time
180° Panoramic-4K, Panoramic-5K and 4K 3D video streams from integrated,
synchronized and optimized multi-camera arrays. PanaCast systems and
Intelligent Vision (artificial intelligence) software products are used
by more than 1,600 companies worldwide, including 200+ universities, for
video collaboration, education, AR/VR, live broadcasting and machine
learning for autonomous systems. PanaCast system devices are designed
and assembled in the U.S. and have received prestigious awards such as
CES Innovation Awards Honoree, Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation,
GOOD DESIGN award, Gartner Cool Vendor in Unified Communications, and
more.
For more information and the latest updates, visit www.panacast.com
and follow @PanaCast1
via Twitter.
