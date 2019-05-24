Panacea Venture Raises over $180 Million for First Healthcare Fund

Atlantic-Pacific Capital, one of the largest privately-owned
global placement agent and advisory firms, is pleased to announce the
final closing of Panacea Venture Healthcare Fund I with $180,500,000
of capital commitments, significantly oversubscribed on its target of
$150 million. The fundraise was completed within 12 months.
Atlantic-Pacific Capital served as global placement agent.
“We are pleased to announce the final close of Panacea Venture
Healthcare Fund I and would like to thank our investors for their
support and confidence in our team,” said James Huang, Managing Partner
of Panacea. “The commitments we received mean a lot to us and are a
clear endorsement of our investment capability towards China’s
healthcare space. We would also like to thank our fundraising partner
Atlantic-Pacific Capital for their efforts in helping us raise this
fund.”
“It has been a pleasure working with the Panacea team and we appreciate
their trust in Atlantic-Pacific to undertake this fundraise as an
emerging manager,” said Charles Wan, Principal of Atlantic-Pacific
Capital. “We look forward to witnessing the success of this fund and
hope to partner with the Panacea team again in the future.”
The Fund, managed by Panacea Venture, had a target of $150 million and
received tremendous support from a broad group of institutional
investors globally, including endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth
funds, pension programs, consultants, fund-of-funds, asset managers, and
family offices.
About Panacea Venture
The Fund was formed and managed by the principals of the General
Partner, Mr. James Huang, Managing Partner, and Dr. Hai Mi, Managing
Partner, who were previously partners of Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers China (“KPCB China”). For over twenty years, and prior to KPCB
China, James and Hai individually gathered extensive experience over the
course of their careers compiling a successful track record of investing
in healthcare companies. The Fund seeks significant capital appreciation
through the acquisition of privately secured and negotiated early-stage
equity investments in healthcare related companies. The General Partner
is a newly-formed venture capital partnership that will focus on private
investments in the global healthcare sector with a significant China
advantage.
About Atlantic-Pacific Capital, Inc. (www.apcap.com),
Member FINRA and SIPC
Atlantic-Pacific Capital is one of the largest privately-owned global
placement agent and advisory firms dedicated to raising capital for
alternative investments. Since its founding in 1995, the firm has
executed more than 100 capital raising assignments aggregating over $70
billion for an extraordinary group of alternative asset managers.
Typical mandates include private equity, real estate, real assets,
natural resources and infrastructure fund placements. Atlantic-Pacific
Capital provides global marketing distribution and project management
execution using a focused and customized approach. With experienced
professionals located in seven offices throughout the United States,
London and Hong Kong, Atlantic-Pacific maintains a global network of
trusted relationships with influential institutional investors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005340/en/