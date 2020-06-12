WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 - The World Bank today approved the following project:

Panama COVID-19 Emergency Response Project

IBRD Loan: $20 million

Terms: Maturity = 10 years, Grace = 2 years

Project ID: P173881

Project Description: The objective of the Panama COVID-19 Emergency Response Project is to support the government of Panama's capacity to detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to strengthen the national health system for public health preparedness in the country.

