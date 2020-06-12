Log in
Panama COVID-19 Emergency Response Project

06/12/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 - The World Bank today approved the following project:

Panama COVID-19 Emergency Response Project

IBRD Loan: $20 million

Terms: Maturity = 10 years, Grace = 2 years

Project ID: P173881

Project Description: The objective of the Panama COVID-19 Emergency Response Project is to support the government of Panama's capacity to detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to strengthen the national health system for public health preparedness in the country.

For more information, please visit here.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 21:42:04 UTC
