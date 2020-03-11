Panama, Peru order school closures due to coronavirus

The Panama closures apply to both public and private schools and will extend through at least April 7 in most of the country, Education Minister Maruja Gorday said in a statement.

Students will nonetheless continue their studies via prepared lessons that can be completed at home, an education ministry official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said all schools would be closed at least until March 30. Peru's government has so far 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Brazil, which has more cases than any other Latin American country, has not issued similar restrictions.

Panama's Health Minister Rosario Turner earlier this week announced the first death attributed to coronavirus in the Central American country, and there are 10 other confirmed cases of people who have tested positive for the highly-contagious virus.

Just north in neighbouring Costa Rica, the government on Wednesday said it had confirmed 22 cases of coronavirus, nearly double the prior count.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City and Marco Aquino in Lima; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler, Diane Craft and Tom Brown)