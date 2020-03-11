Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Panama, Peru order school closures due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 07:13pm EDT

Panama's government ordered the temporary closure of all schools due to the fast-spreading coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday, making it the second Latin American country to do so after Peru took similar actions earlier in the day.

The Panama closures apply to both public and private schools and will extend through at least April 7 in most of the country, Education Minister Maruja Gorday said in a statement.

Students will nonetheless continue their studies via prepared lessons that can be completed at home, an education ministry official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said all schools would be closed at least until March 30. Peru's government has so far 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Brazil, which has more cases than any other Latin American country, has not issued similar restrictions.

Panama's Health Minister Rosario Turner earlier this week announced the first death attributed to coronavirus in the Central American country, and there are 10 other confirmed cases of people who have tested positive for the highly-contagious virus.

Just north in neighbouring Costa Rica, the government on Wednesday said it had confirmed 22 cases of coronavirus, nearly double the prior count.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City and Marco Aquino in Lima; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler, Diane Craft and Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:13pPanama, Peru order school closures due to coronavirus
RE
06:58pEU's Hogan cancels trip to U.S., Canada over coronavirus concerns - EU officials
RE
06:54pSaudi Arabia reports 24 new coronavirus cases - Health Ministry
RE
06:48pHouse Democrats Work to Prepare Coronavirus Response Proposal
DJ
06:41pAs S&P 500 selloff approaches 20%, what next?
RE
06:35pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing to separate 737 MAX wire bundles before jet's return to service - sources
RE
06:34pUK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:34pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing to separate 737 MAX wire bundles before jet's return to service - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group