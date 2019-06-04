Panama president-elect says he will review contract with Canadian miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panamanian President-elect Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday his incoming government would review a contract awarded to a subsidiary of Canadian mining firm First Quantum Minerals.
Cortizo takes office on July 1.
A spokesman for First Quantum Minerals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Peter Cooney)