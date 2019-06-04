Log in
Panama president-elect says he will review contract with Canadian miner First Quantum

06/04/2019 | 04:58pm EDT
Panamanian President-elect Laurentino Cortizo speaks after received from Panama's Electoral Council President Nivia Castrellon, the certificate that formally installs him as the country's next president in Panama City

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panamanian President-elect Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday his incoming government would review a contract awarded to a subsidiary of Canadian mining firm First Quantum Minerals.

Cortizo takes office on July 1.

A spokesman for First Quantum Minerals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Peter Cooney)

