Panama's Copa suspends operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
03/13/2019 | 05:01pm EDT
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama-based airline Copa Holdings said on Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations of its six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft until the findings are published of an investigation into Sunday's crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX.
Copa said it would cover the flights the MAX 9 flew with the rest of its fleet and seek to minimize impact on its passengers.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Dave Graham)