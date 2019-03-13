Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Panama's Copa suspends operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama-based airline Copa Holdings said on Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations of its six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft until the findings are published of an investigation into Sunday's crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX.

Copa said it would cover the flights the MAX 9 flew with the rest of its fleet and seek to minimize impact on its passengers.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Dave Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio, Colleagues Fire Back in Defense of U.S. Farmers, Administration
PU
05:05pToronto Stock Exchange rises 0.08 percent
RE
05:03pTrump says he is in no rush to complete China trade deal
RE
05:02pWall Street rises; Boeing up despite U.S. grounding of 737 MAX jets
RE
05:01pPanama's Copa suspends operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
RE
05:01pU.S. joins other nations in grounding 737 MAX jets after second crash
RE
04:59pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : supports climate action by City of Calgary
PU
04:57pU.S. joins other nations in grounding 737 MAX jets after second crash
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.