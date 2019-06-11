Panasonic Honors Digi-Key with 2018 e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Panasonic 2018 e-Commerce Distributor of the Year award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America provides key components that power the home appliances, consumer electronics, computers, communications, and commercial and healthcare products used by millions of people each day. From the smallest resistor to the highest technology wireless communications modules, Panasonic offers a wide range of high-quality industrial products, global manufacturing and advanced research and development facilities as well as a commitment to customer service.

