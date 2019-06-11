Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Panasonic Honors Digi-Key with 2018 e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Panasonic 2018 e-Commerce Distributor of the Year award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

Digi-Key Team with the Panasonic 2018 e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award

Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America provides key components that power the home appliances, consumer electronics, computers, communications, and commercial and healthcare products used by millions of people each day. From the smallest resistor to the highest technology wireless communications modules, Panasonic offers a wide range of high-quality industrial products, global manufacturing and advanced research and development facilities as well as a commitment to customer service.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Panasonic products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

 

Digi-Key Electronics is a global electronic components distributor based in Thief River Falls, MN, USA. (PRNewsfoto/Digi-Key Electronics)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-honors-digi-key-with-2018-e-commerce-distributor-of-the-year-award-300865664.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:54pWEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Particulate Challenges
PU
02:54pSOUTHERN : Alabama Power Earns EEI Emergency Assistance Award and Emergency Recovery Award for Efforts to Restore Service in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida Following Hurricane Michael
PU
02:54pQUALYS : June 2019 Patch Tuesday – 88 Vulns, 21 Critical, Hyper-V Escape, Adobe Vulns
PU
02:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ...'Will there be a breakthrough at G20? I dare not be optimistic at this moment.' (2/2) -Tweet From China Global Times Editor
PU
02:54pFARFETCH OPTION ALERT : Jun 21 $22 Calls Sweep (15) near the Ask: 560 @ $0.401 vs 2915 OI; Ref=$20.98
PU
02:54pDUKE REALTY : Pledges Support to The Robert A. Reaumond Foundation after Pancreatic Cancer Claims the Lives of Two Industry Colleagues
PU
02:54pAT&T : Watch Top Esports Players and Teams Like Never Before
PU
02:54pUNILEVER : focuses on convenience
AQ
02:54pHELICOPTER PASSENGER : Nothing wrong before crash
AQ
02:53pTRICON CAPITAL : Completes Acquisition of Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core Fund Comprising a 23-Property, ~7,300 Unit U.S. Multi-family Portfolio
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About