Panasonic Named Scanner Line of the Year in 2019 Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab Awards

Panasonic’s portfolio of scanners continue to bring industry accolades

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, announced today that Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information for the document imaging industry, selected Panasonic as its Scanner Line of the Year winner. The award comes on the heels of Panasonic’s recent BLI 2018 Summer and Winter Scanner Pick Awards.

To determine the Scanner Line of the Year award recipient, Buyers Lab analysts consider current scanners in the OEM’s line that have been submitted for lab testing. To judge the overall quality of the line, analysts look at the overall rating a scanner received after testing, as well as the ratings in key categories such as Reliability, Productivity, Media Handling, Image Quality, Ease of Setup, Drivers/Utilities, OCR Performance, and Value. Panasonic’s innovative line of document scanners was named Line of the Year for their ease of use, impressive media handling capabilities, reliable performance and Image Capture Plus and Image Capture Plus Express software.

“We are thrilled that our document scanners have been selected as Buyers Lab’s 2019 Scanner Line of the Year,” said Joseph Odore, product manager of document and imaging products at Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “To streamline business-critical processes, companies are looking for technology that is intuitive, reliable and efficient. Winning this award for our document scanner technology stands as a testament to Panasonic’s innovation and legacy as a technology leader.”

“No one wants to spend a lot of time scanning documents—especially talented professionals who have bigger fish to fry. They want to drop their documents in to the feeder, hit a button or two, and then get back to the task at hand,” said Lee Davis, Editor of Scanner and Software Evaluation for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “Panasonic’s portfolio of scanners—from their little desktop scanners all the way up to their big production units—make scanning as simple as possible. Users don’t have to spend a lot of time configuring jobs, or cleaning up scanned images, or organizing batches, or moving scans from their desktop to the application they use to get the job done. All of these things and more are just a button away. It’s fast. It’s easy. It’s convenient. And it’s why Panasonic has won Buyers Lab’s 2019 Scanner Line of the Year.”

Winners of the 2019 BLI Pick awards have been announced online. For more information about Panasonic’s scanners, please visit: us.panasonic.com/business-solutions/

Panasonic Solutions for Business

Panasonic delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver a customized experience to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers’ customers. Panasonic engineers reliable products and solutions that help to create, capture and deliver data of all types, where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, visual communications (projectors, displays, digital signage) and HD video production. Panasonic solutions for business are delivered by Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation.

All brand and company/product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies. All specifications are subject to change without notice. Information on Panasonic solutions for business can be obtained by calling 877-803-8492 or at us.panasonic.co m/business-solutions/.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine’s Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.

Connect with Panasonic:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Plus, Facebook, YouTube

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005660/en/